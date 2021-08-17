Herman Miller : Naughtone Announces All Product Warranties Now Extend 10 Years

Knaresborough, England: naughtone, the British furniture design company best known for pieces that blend together modern with minimalism and quality with sustainability, has announced the naughtone product warranty will now extend from seven to ten years across all products. Any orders shipped on or from August 16th, 2021 will come with the newly extended 10 year warranty.

'You can't be customer-centric without focusing on growing or expanding the services that truly matter to your customers,' says Grace Todd, Brand Specialist at naughtone. 'We are incredibly proud to offer customers just another reason why they can trust naughtone to deliver products that will perform exactly how we promise them to for years to come.'

'As a brand, we place incredible value on quality and sustainability,' says Rob Hamilton, Head of Product Management at naughtone. 'Being able to provide furniture solutions that last and live up to the value of the investment is critical. This is just another proof point in our journey to furnish the world with beautiful, responsible designs.'

To view the new 10 year warranty information, please click here.