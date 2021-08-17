Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Herman Miller, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLHR   US6005441000

HERMAN MILLER, INC.

(MLHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Herman Miller : Naughtone Announces All Product Warranties Now Extend 10 Years

08/17/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Knaresborough, England: naughtone, the British furniture design company best known for pieces that blend together modern with minimalism and quality with sustainability, has announced the naughtone product warranty will now extend from seven to ten years across all products. Any orders shipped on or from August 16th, 2021 will come with the newly extended 10 year warranty.

'You can't be customer-centric without focusing on growing or expanding the services that truly matter to your customers,' says Grace Todd, Brand Specialist at naughtone. 'We are incredibly proud to offer customers just another reason why they can trust naughtone to deliver products that will perform exactly how we promise them to for years to come.'

'As a brand, we place incredible value on quality and sustainability,' says Rob Hamilton, Head of Product Management at naughtone. 'Being able to provide furniture solutions that last and live up to the value of the investment is critical. This is just another proof point in our journey to furnish the world with beautiful, responsible designs.'

To view the new 10 year warranty information, please click here.

Disclaimer

Herman Miller Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 16:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HERMAN MILLER, INC.
12:04pHERMAN MILLER : Naughtone Announces All Product Warranties Now Extend 10 Years
PU
08/12HERMAN MILLER : MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen Named One of Fast Company's 2021 Most ..
PU
08/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Herman Mille..
MT
08/05HERMAN MILLER : Opens Experiential Retail Concept in Boston
PU
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Herman Miller Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Optio..
MT
07/27HERMAN MILLER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/21HERMAN MILLER : Unveils $1.75 Billion Credit Facility
MT
07/21HERMAN MILLER : Maharam Announces Residency with Established & Sons
PU
07/20HERMAN MILLER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
07/20Herman Miller, Inc. Announces Credit Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERMAN MILLER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 684 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 2 508 M 2 508 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart HERMAN MILLER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Herman Miller, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMAN MILLER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,47 $
Average target price 60,75 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Kurburski Chief Technology Officer
Richard Scott Chief Manufacturing & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMAN MILLER, INC.25.65%2 508
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-15.30%10 748
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.31%6 341
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.166.46%5 901
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-1.56%3 228
BIC23.22%3 014