Herman Miller, Inc.

HERMAN MILLER, INC.

(MLHR)
Herman Miller : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

09/04/2020 | 09:01am EDT

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announced that the company will host its first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. An archived copy will be available on Herman Miller's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (Conference ID: 4641455).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after the market closes. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.

About Herman Miller, Inc.
Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services.  Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-schedules-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-conference-call-and-webcast-301124211.html

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
