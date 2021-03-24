Herman Miller : Introducing Herman Miller Group at Fulton Market – Herman Miller

Expanding Consumer Reach

That collective synergy starts on the ground floor, where for the first time, shoppers will discover Herman Miller's three, distinct retail brands - Design Within Reach, HAY and Herman Miller - side by side. From furnishings that multitask, accessories to enhance every moment and performance seating that increases productivity; each brand offers smart, well-designed solutions for how we live and work today.

'We're thrilled to be one of the first retailers in this developing business and residential district within the city of Chicago.' Debbie Propst, President, Herman Miller Group Retail. 'We've built a destination, and as the neighborhood evolves, we will continue to serve as a resource for the people who live and work nearby and look forward to helping them create a space that they'll love to call home.'

Herman Miller

Herman Miller is dedicated to selling performance seating and products that support the home office and small business worker. Created in direct response to present-day customer demands, the location is the fourth concept store of its kind and invites the public to test-drive Herman Miller's award-winning performance seating collection and experience the benefits of sitting well. At Fulton Market, A&D customers visiting the design showrooms by appointment will also have convenient access to the new seating experience as they enter and exit through the lobby.

Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach (DWR) has given people access to the best in authentic modern design since its founding in 1998. It seeks out and amplifies many great voices in design: the emerging, the established, and the legendary who came before, to create and source exceptionally crafted, built-to-last, and beautifully designed furnishings meant to be enjoyed over a lifetime and move with you - from home to home, generation to generation. With a forward-looking omnichannel approach, DWR has become more than a home for midcentury design - it is the source for modern living.

The company opens its second small-format store in recent weeks at Fulton Market - the first opened in Southampton, New York, earlier this month. From highly functional furnishings by Norm Architects and Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm, bold colors and materials by Studio Sayso, craft tradition demonstrated by Pat Kim and purist icons by Charles and Ray Eames and Eero Saarinen, the evolved in-store experience features a curated product assortment that reflects the needs of the local Chicago consumer and embraces a wider point of view on modern aesthetic sensibilities. To satisfy the desire for instant gratification, the new DWR store also offers finishing touches such as accessories, books and décor, available to shop in-store and take home (a departure from the brand's traditional shop-and-ship showroom format).

HAY

Danish design brand HAY collaborates with some of the world's most forward-thinking designers to create products that serve a range of spaces that span from the bedroom, to the kitchen, to the conference room and many different environments in between. 'Our collection embraces the beauty of quotidian life by creating fresh takes on a wide range of products that are part of our everyday, from a toothbrush to a paper bin to a sofa,' said Rolf Hay, Co-Founder and Creative Director of HAY Furniture and Lighting. At HAY, shoppers will find fresh interpretations of color, form and function, to create vibrant and bright spaces. 'I love working on products that we have in our hand everyday, and I strongly believe in the power that colors and beauty can have on us: We automatically take better care of an object that we find beautiful,' said Mette Hay, Co-Founder and Creative Director of HAY Accessories.

Under the umbrella of Herman Miller Group, HAY at Fulton Market continues to deliver on the brand's mission to offer accessible, good design to many. Discover attainable, colorful and stylish products like desk accessories and office organizers ($5-$55), planters and garden tools ($20-$55), lighting ($55-$695) and furniture ranging from accent tables (starting at $95) to sofas (from $1995) to outdoor furnishings ($95-$895), and more.