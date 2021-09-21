Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Herman Miller, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLHR   US6005441000

HERMAN MILLER, INC.

(MLHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New Book "Woman Made: Great Women Designers" Highlights Several MillerKnoll Icons

09/21/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Phaidon, the premier global publisher of the creative arts, has announced the release of "Woman Made: Great Women Designers," a collection of stories centered on some of the world's greatest female designers, past and present. Written by Jane Hall, this book celebrates more than 200 female product designers from more than 50 countries, making it the most comprehensive, fully illustrated book on women designers ever published.

Readers will find this A-Z survey of design includes Herman Miller and Knoll icons and trailblazers such as Ray Eames, Eileen Gray, Florence Knoll, Carol Catalano and Ilse Crawford. Each entry is dedicated to recording and illuminating the fascinating history of women who have and continue to significantly impact the world of design.

This visual celebration of some of the most incredible and impactful designs created by women shines a vital spotlight on the best in the field of design and honors these brilliant and talented women. Copies can be preordered at Phaidon.com.

Disclaimer

Herman Miller Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 624 M - -
Net income 2022 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 3 037 M 3 037 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends HERMAN MILLER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,09 $
Average target price 57,60 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Kurburski Chief Technology Officer
Richard Scott Chief Manufacturing & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMAN MILLER, INC.18.61%3 037
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.363.41%10 277
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-27.08%9 266
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-1.65%5 758
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-8.77%2 996
BIC12.41%2 739