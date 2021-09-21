New Book "Woman Made: Great Women Designers" Highlights Several MillerKnoll Icons

Phaidon, the premier global publisher of the creative arts, has announced the release of "Woman Made: Great Women Designers," a collection of stories centered on some of the world's greatest female designers, past and present. Written by Jane Hall, this book celebrates more than 200 female product designers from more than 50 countries, making it the most comprehensive, fully illustrated book on women designers ever published.



Readers will find this A-Z survey of design includes Herman Miller and Knoll icons and trailblazers such as Ray Eames, Eileen Gray, Florence Knoll, Carol Catalano and Ilse Crawford. Each entry is dedicated to recording and illuminating the fascinating history of women who have and continue to significantly impact the world of design.



This visual celebration of some of the most incredible and impactful designs created by women shines a vital spotlight on the best in the field of design and honors these brilliant and talented women. Copies can be preordered at Phaidon.com.

