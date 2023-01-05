Big Pharma drags European shares down; inflation data in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Next soars after results, lifts retail sector
*
Fed wants 'flexibility' on rates as inflation remains key
focus
- minutes
*
Euro zone PPI data due at 1000 GMT
*
STOXX 600 off 0.2%
Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday,
led lower by drugmakers ahead of euro zone inflation data, while
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting showed
the central bank was committed to taming inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2% by 0920
GMT, having climbed more than 3% in the first three sessions of
2023.
Minutes on Wednesday from the Fed's December policy meeting
showed officials were worried about "misperception" in financial
markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was
flagging, though they agreed the central bank should slow the
pace of its monetary policy tightening.
The market was hoping the minutes could be a "blueprint to a
pivot," said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell. "What we got
out of those Fed minutes was a reality check."
Healthcare stocks dragged, with pharma giants
like Novartis AG and Sanofi shedding more
than 1% each.
"The update from WHO about there not being a new variant
coming out of China has made investors think there's not going
to be quite the payday that they had expected," added Hewson.
"Another thing which will be weighing on investors' minds is
inflation and the cost of living crisis because governments and
consumers are having to think about where they spend their
cash."
China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH and
Hermes International fell over 1% each as rising COVID
cases in the world's second-largest economy stoked worries over
demand.
After a rough 2022, European shares had a strong start to
the year, supported by economic data showing a
milder-than-expected recession and easing of price pressures in
some countries, along with hopes of a post-COVID recovery in
China.
Investors await producer price data, due at 1000 GMT, for
clues on the impact of the European Central Bank's aggressive
tightening to tamp down inflation.
British clothing retailer Next jumped 7.8% after
reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and raising
its 2022-23 profit forecast.
The retail sector led sectoral gains in early
trading, rising 2%. Retail stocks were battered last year,
posting their worst annual performance since 2008, as rising
interest rates and high inflation put pressure on household
budgets.
German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high
inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's
largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Ryanair gained 5.9% on lifting its profit-after-tax
forecast, citing recent pent-up travel demand while warning that
COVID and the war in Ukraine could still impact its results.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Eileen Soreng)