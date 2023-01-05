Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:36 2023-01-05 am EST
1542.50 EUR   -0.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big Pharma drags European shares down; inflation data in focus

01/05/2023 | 04:59am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Next soars after results, lifts retail sector

*

Fed wants 'flexibility' on rates as inflation remains key focus - minutes

*

Euro zone PPI data due at 1000 GMT

*

STOXX 600 off 0.2%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday, led lower by drugmakers ahead of euro zone inflation data, while minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting showed the central bank was committed to taming inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2% by 0920 GMT, having climbed more than 3% in the first three sessions of 2023.

Minutes on Wednesday from the Fed's December policy meeting showed officials were worried about "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging, though they agreed the central bank should slow the pace of its monetary policy tightening.

The market was hoping the minutes could be a "blueprint to a pivot," said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell. "What we got out of those Fed minutes was a reality check."

Healthcare stocks dragged, with pharma giants like Novartis AG and Sanofi shedding more than 1% each.

"The update from WHO about there not being a new variant coming out of China has made investors think there's not going to be quite the payday that they had expected," added Hewson.

"Another thing which will be weighing on investors' minds is inflation and the cost of living crisis because governments and consumers are having to think about where they spend their cash."

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH and Hermes International fell over 1% each as rising COVID cases in the world's second-largest economy stoked worries over demand.

After a rough 2022, European shares had a strong start to the year, supported by economic data showing a milder-than-expected recession and easing of price pressures in some countries, along with hopes of a post-COVID recovery in China.

Investors await producer price data, due at 1000 GMT, for clues on the impact of the European Central Bank's aggressive tightening to tamp down inflation.

British clothing retailer Next jumped 7.8% after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and raising its 2022-23 profit forecast.

The retail sector led sectoral gains in early trading, rising 2%. Retail stocks were battered last year, posting their worst annual performance since 2008, as rising interest rates and high inflation put pressure on household budgets.

German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.

Ryanair gained 5.9% on lifting its profit-after-tax forecast, citing recent pent-up travel demand while warning that COVID and the war in Ukraine could still impact its results. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.12% 0.68205 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.20238 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.74038 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.06191 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -0.68% 1542.5 Real-time Quote.7.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012114 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.27% 728.4 Real-time Quote.8.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.62766 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
NEXT PLC 7.28% 6540 Delayed Quote.5.03%
NOVARTIS AG -0.90% 85.04 Delayed Quote.2.58%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5.88% 13.6 Real-time Quote.5.24%
SANOFI -1.14% 91.21 Real-time Quote.2.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.00% 440.37 Delayed Quote.2.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.01% 1017.71 Delayed Quote.2.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 460 M 12 155 M 12 155 M
Net income 2022 3 178 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
Net cash 2022 7 978 M 8 463 M 8 463 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 162 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 18 428
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 553,00 €
Average target price 1 416,73 €
Spread / Average Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL7.47%172 194
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE8.55%371 453
ESSILORLUXOTTICA2.42%79 777
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA6.17%77 564
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.0.94%41 236
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED1.86%36 192