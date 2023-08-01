HERMES : JP Morgan remains Neutral
Today at 02:11 am
Chiara Battistini from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been raised from EUR 1880 to EUR 1950.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:05 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2016.50 EUR
|+0.25%
|+6.28%
|+39.55%
