Herm's International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - leather and saddlery goods (42.8%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.; - clothes, shoes, and accessories (27.2%); - silk and textile products (7.2%); - clock and watchmaking articles (4.5%); - perfumes (3.9%); - other (14.4%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products. At the end of 2022, the group had a network of 300 stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.2%), Europe (13.2%), Japan (9.5%), Asia/Pacific (47.9%), Americas (18.4%) and others (1.8%).