Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - leather and saddlery goods (41.3%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.; - clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.9%); - silk and textile products (6.9%); - clock and watchmaking articles (4.6%); - perfumes and beauty products (3.7%); - other (14.6%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products. At the end of 2023, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (13.6%), Japan (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (46.7%), Americas (18.6%) and other (2.2%).