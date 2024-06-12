HERMÈS : Barclays lowers its price target

June 12, 2024 at 05:39 am EDT Share

Barclays on Wednesday lowered its price target for Hermès shares from 2410 to 2320 euros, while maintaining its 'overweight' recommendation on the stock.



In a research note, the analyst indicates that he has lowered his earnings forecasts for the luxury house, which he does not consider immune to the slowdown in demand, against a backdrop of difficulties in China and an unfavorable base effect.



Despite this difficult environment for the luxury sector, the intermediary nevertheless expects Hermès to continue to outperform the market, even if it only expects organic growth of 11% in the second quarter, compared with +17% in Q2.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.