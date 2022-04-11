Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/11 11:35:18 am EDT
1252.50 EUR   -3.21%
HERMES INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Activity report
04/06KNORR BREMSE : and Alltrucks Truck & Trailer Service offer a customer-focused …
04/06HERMES : Barclays remains Neutral
Hermes International : 2021 Activity report

04/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
1 HermèsFit: a travelling gym to discover

Hermès accessories through a combination of sport, humour, and elegance.

2 Les Mains Hermès, a ritual dedicated to the beauty of the hands in 24 nail polishes and a repairing complete care cream.

3 Hippomobile, fun and playful porcelain tableware inspired by jockeys' silks, to combine freely.

4 Shanghai (China): cultural excitement and creative abundance at the renovated Plaza 66 Mall store.

5 RMS, luggage at the crossroads of the world of traditional trunks, innovation, and rolling… on its skateboard wheels!

6 Milan Design Week: beautiful materials, skilful artisans, and strong graphic design for the home universe.

7 A unique combination of leather and metal, the Della Cavalleria bag is adorned with a jewellery clasp inspired by an equestrian bit.

8 Tokyo (Japan): a homage to local materials and know-how in the new store in the heart of the lively Omotesando district.

9 H24, an olfactory expression of contemporary man in motion, in perfect symbiosis with his environment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 170 M 11 062 M 11 062 M
Net income 2022 2 623 M 2 853 M 2 853 M
Net cash 2022 7 684 M 8 358 M 8 358 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,7x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 135 B 147 B 147 B
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 17 189
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 294,00 €
Average target price 1 314,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-15.76%147 280
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED34.73%1 350
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-39.90%532
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED6.82%285
VERA BRADLEY, INC.-19.51%223
SJ GROUP CO., LTD.22.97%212