Hermes International : 2021 Activity report

1 HermèsFit: a travelling gym to discover
Hermès accessories through a combination of sport, humour, and elegance.
2 Les Mains Hermès, a ritual dedicated to the beauty of the hands in 24 nail polishes and a repairing complete care cream.
3 Hippomobile, fun and playful porcelain tableware inspired by jockeys' silks, to combine freely.
4 Shanghai (China): cultural excitement and creative abundance at the renovated Plaza 66 Mall store.
5 RMS, luggage at the crossroads of the world of traditional trunks, innovation, and rolling… on its skateboard wheels!
6 Milan Design Week: beautiful materials, skilful artisans, and strong graphic design for the home universe.
7 A unique combination of leather and metal, the Della Cavalleria bag is adorned with a jewellery clasp inspired by an equestrian bit.
8 Tokyo (Japan): a homage to local materials and know-how in the new store in the heart of the lively Omotesando district.
9 H24, an olfactory expression of contemporary man in motion, in perfect symbiosis with his environment.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hermès International SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:00:08 UTC.