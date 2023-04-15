Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Hermès International
  News
  Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
2023-04-14
1975.00 EUR   +1.52%
Hermes International : 2022 Activity report
PU
04/14Cooling Inflation, Banking Stocks Boost France's CAC 40 Index
MT
04/14Hermes International : No change in the trend in the US
Alphavalue
Hermes International : 2022 Activity report

04/15/2023
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMEN

SIX GENERATIONS OF CRAFTSMEN

GROUP OVERVIEW

GENERAL TREND

KEY FIGURES

SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE DEVELOPMENT

COMBINING RESPONSIBILITY WITH CREATIVITY

THE DESIRABILITY OF CREATIVE OBJECTS

In 2022, our house met with unprecedented success.

All over the world, our customers both loyal and new showed their appreciation for our collections. In these uncertain times, they were no doubt seeking colour, fantasy and spirit. They no doubt felt the urge to surround themselves with beautiful materials, objects made with exceptional know- how, and new creations. In the complex economic, health and geopolitical context of 2022, Hermès was more than ever synonymous with confidence.

These results support our business model: Hermès is a house of creation offering objects for every day that are both durable and functional, objects of assertive style and uncompromising quality. Commended for its responsible approach, which places people at its heart, Hermès remains in tune with the times. We are pleased to have been able

to continue to invest in our production capacities, creating jobs, mainly in France, to have maintained our work

in training and passing on artisanal skills, and in the research and development of fine materials, and to have continued to support our long-standing partners.

Hermès is upholding and renewing its environmental and social commitments in order to maintain a virtuous circle of growth, for both its employees and its partners, and more broadly for all of its communities and ecosystems.

In 2022, the house launched Hermès Plein Air, its complexion line, and received two major watchmaking awards for Arceau, Le temps voyageur. We will also never forget the opening of the new Maison Hermès at

706 Madison Avenue in New York and the Kelly en désordre bag! But 2022 will also and above all remain the year of our first cohort of trainees at the École Hermès des savoir-faire, which awards the French certificate

of professional aptitude in leatherworking; the year the company was named in the list of SBF120 companies feminising their governing bodies; and the year in which Hermès employed nearly 20,000 people.

Our successes belong to the teams who work with enthusiasm and discernment every day to make Hermès a house full of life, a house of its time, with a rich history that encourages us to look further. I thank them for their confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman

Émile Hermès SAS Executive Chairman, represented by

Henri-Louis Bauer

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 11:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 483 M 14 820 M 14 820 M
Net income 2023 3 833 M 4 213 M 4 213 M
Net cash 2023 10 747 M 11 812 M 11 812 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,4x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 206 B 227 B 227 B
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
EV / Sales 2024 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 19 282
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 975,00 €
Average target price 1 768,37 €
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL36.68%226 934
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.31%491 714
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA24.81%95 487
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.94%46 828
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED10.56%39 097
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-0.54%28 004
