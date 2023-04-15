Hermes International : 2022 Activity report

THE DESIRABILITY OF CREATIVE OBJECTS

In 2022, our house met with unprecedented success.

All over the world, our customers both loyal and new showed their appreciation for our collections. In these uncertain times, they were no doubt seeking colour, fantasy and spirit. They no doubt felt the urge to surround themselves with beautiful materials, objects made with exceptional know- how, and new creations. In the complex economic, health and geopolitical context of 2022, Hermès was more than ever synonymous with confidence.

These results support our business model: Hermès is a house of creation offering objects for every day that are both durable and functional, objects of assertive style and uncompromising quality. Commended for its responsible approach, which places people at its heart, Hermès remains in tune with the times. We are pleased to have been able

to continue to invest in our production capacities, creating jobs, mainly in France, to have maintained our work

in training and passing on artisanal skills, and in the research and development of fine materials, and to have continued to support our long-standing partners.

Hermès is upholding and renewing its environmental and social commitments in order to maintain a virtuous circle of growth, for both its employees and its partners, and more broadly for all of its communities and ecosystems.

In 2022, the house launched Hermès Plein Air, its complexion line, and received two major watchmaking awards for Arceau, Le temps voyageur. We will also never forget the opening of the new Maison Hermès at

706 Madison Avenue in New York and the Kelly en désordre bag! But 2022 will also and above all remain the year of our first cohort of trainees at the École Hermès des savoir-faire, which awards the French certificate

of professional aptitude in leatherworking; the year the company was named in the list of SBF120 companies feminising their governing bodies; and the year in which Hermès employed nearly 20,000 people.

Our successes belong to the teams who work with enthusiasm and discernment every day to make Hermès a house full of life, a house of its time, with a rich history that encourages us to look further. I thank them for their confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman

Émile Hermès SAS Executive Chairman, represented by

Henri-Louis Bauer