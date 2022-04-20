Log in
Hermes International : Approval of the compensation policies for executive chairmen and supervisory board members - General Meeting of 20 April 2022

04/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Paris, April 20, 2022 8:30 p.m. Paris time

APPROVAL BY THE GENERAL MEETING OF 20 APRIL 2022 OF THE

COMPENSATION POLICIES FOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN AND SUPERVISORY

BOARD MEMBERS

In accordance with the article R. 22-10-14 IV of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)

The General Meeting of 20 April 2022, approved, without modification, the compensation policies for Executive Chairmen and for Supervisory Board members as presented in the 2021 Universa Registration Document (chapter 3 "Corporate governance", § 3.8.1) as follows:

Resolutions

Result of the vote

11th resolution

Compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen

Approved at 92.34%

12th resolution

Compensation's policy for Supervisory Board members

Approved at 99.97%

, approved, without modification, the compensation policies

Universal

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 52 workshops and production sites and to developing its network more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,600 people worldwide, including nearly 11,000 in France, among whom nearly 6,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
