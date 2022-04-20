Hermes International : Approval of the compensation policies for executive chairmen and supervisory board members - General Meeting of 20 April 2022
04/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Paris, April 20, 2022 8:30 p.m. Paris time
APPROVAL BY THE GENERAL MEETING OF 20 APRIL 2022 OF THE
COMPENSATION POLICIES FOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN AND SUPERVISORY
BOARD MEMBERS
In accordance with the article R. 22-10-14 IV of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
The General Meeting of 20 April 2022, approved, without modification, the compensation policies for Executive Chairmen and for Supervisory Board members as presented in the 2021 Universa Registration Document (chapter 3 "Corporate governance", § 3.8.1) as follows:
Resolutions
Result of the vote
11thresolution
Compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen
Approved at 92.34%
12thresolution
Compensation's policy for Supervisory Board members
Approved at 99.97%
Hermès International SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:04:08 UTC.