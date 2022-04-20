Hermes International : Approval of the compensation policies for executive chairmen and supervisory board members - General Meeting of 20 April 2022

Paris, April 20, 2022 8:30 p.m. Paris time APPROVAL BY THE GENERAL MEETING OF 20 APRIL 2022 OF THE COMPENSATION POLICIES FOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS In accordance with the article R. 22-10-14 IV of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) The General Meeting of 20 April 2022, approved, without modification, the compensation policies for Executive Chairmen and for Supervisory Board members as presented in the 2021 Universa Registration Document (chapter 3 "Corporate governance", § 3.8.1) as follows: Resolutions Result of the vote 11th resolution Compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen Approved at 92.34% 12th resolution Compensation's policy for Supervisory Board members Approved at 99.97% , approved, without modification, the compensation policies

