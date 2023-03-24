Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:39:24 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1787.00 EUR   -0.78%
01:43pHermes International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
01:01pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
01:00pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hermes International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/24/2023 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 24 March 2023 6:00 p.m. (Paris time)

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 24 March 2023, in ESEF format.

It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on finance.hermes.com (under "Investors section" > "Publications" and "Regulated information")

The universal registration document comprises:

  • the annual activity report;
  • the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2022;
  • the Supervisory Board's report on the corporate governance;
  • a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Articles 241-2 and 241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);
  • the Supervisory Board's report to the General Meeting;
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports on the 2022 parent company accounts and consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;
  • the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 20 April 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the Universal Registration Document includes the 2022 Annual Financial Report and the statement of non-financial performance.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 54 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 19,700 people worldwide, including more than 12,400 in France, among whom more than 7,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31st December 2022

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
01:43pHermes International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
01:01pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
01:00pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
AQ
03/17HERMES : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03/10Hermes International : Release on terms of availability of information regarding the Combi..
PU
03/07Hong Kong loses lustre as retail units go vacant and big brands look to China
RE
03/06Hermes asks court to block 'MetaBirkin' NFT sales after jury win
RE
03/06European shares wipe gains on hawkish remarks from ECB officials
RE
03/06Burberry: Britain's iconic luxury brand is ready for a new phase
MS
03/03Tech stocks lift European shares on Fed relief
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 454 M 12 476 M 12 476 M
Net income 2022 3 181 M 3 465 M 3 465 M
Net cash 2022 8 053 M 8 771 M 8 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,6x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 188 B 205 B 205 B
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 19 686
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 801,00 €
Average target price 1 696,82 €
Spread / Average Target -5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL24.64%205 065
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.72%447 973
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA18.31%88 687
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-3.78%78 969
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.80%39 303
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED8.90%38 510
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer