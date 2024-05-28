Stock RMS HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Hermès International

Equities

RMS

FR0000052292

Apparel & Accessories

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 07:41:11 2024-05-28 am EDT
2,188 EUR -0.55% -4.08% +14.03%
01:24pm HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Confirmation of softer traffic in China Alphavalue
10:53am Hermès, all-risk insurance? Our Logo
Latest news about Hermès International

Chart Hermès International

Chart Hermès International
More charts

Company Profile

Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - leather and saddlery goods (41.3%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.; - clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.9%); - silk and textile products (6.9%); - clock and watchmaking articles (4.6%); - perfumes and beauty products (3.7%); - other (14.6%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products. At the end of 2023, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (13.6%), Japan (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (46.7%), Americas (18.6%) and other (2.2%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Hermès International

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
2,200 EUR
Average target price
2,359 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.22%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

