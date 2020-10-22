Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hermes International : Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hermes logo is seen in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Hermes' comparable sales picked up in the third quarter, rising 7%, and the Birkin bag maker said this positive momentum had extended into October after a strong rebound in Asia and surging online revenues.

Luxury goods makers were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic and sales for the industry as a whole are expected to fall by up to 35% this year - an unprecedented plunge after a decade of stellar growth.

But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in fresh measures to fight rising COVID-19 infections, has helped sales to recover. High-end labels, which used to be more reticent to sell their products online, have also seen web revenues surge.

Hermes - known for its $12,000-plus handbags like the Birkin, which often generates waiting lists - already sells a selection of leather goods online but said it would make a larger push.

"We are going to gradually increase our offer of products online, except for the very iconic products such as Birkin," finance chief Eric du Halgoüet told reporters.

He said the online channel had now become the group's "biggest store", with revenues exceeding those of any of its flagship shops. Sales online grew by nearly 100% in all regions in the first nine months of the year.

Hermes shares have risen 20% since the start of the year despite the health crisis as the brand is traditionally seen as being more resilient in a downturn than rivals.

The shares were down 0.6% in early trade on Thursday, with the French blue-chip index dropping 1.3%

Hermes' comparable sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, came in at 1.8 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) in the three months to end-September - making it the first luxury brand to post rising overall revenues in the third quarter.

Sales of leather goods grew 8% in the period while fashion sales were also up, echoing buoyant trends at Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

"Global luxury goods demand has materially revived over the summer, never mind the fact that intercontinental travel is still virtually nonexistent. Best-in-class companies are already producing year-on-year growth in 3Q20, much ahead of start of Covid-19 industry estimates," said Luca Solca of Bernstein.

Third-quarter growth was strong in Asia, where lockdown restrictions were eased first, with sales up 25%, while revenues fell by 15% in Europe -- including a 23% drop in France -- and by 5% in the Americas.

Revenue from Hermes silk scarves were down 20.5% in the period. The group said that was due to an unfavourable comparison to a year ago and lower travel retail activity.

Du Halgoüet said the positive sales trend of the third quarter had continued into October and the group had not yet seen an impact from new restrictions imposed by European governments as contagion numbers rise again sharply.

But Hermes struck a cautious note for the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic remains "difficult to assess, as the scale, duration and geographic extent of the crisis evolve every day."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Sarah White and Jane Merriman)

By Silvia Aloisi


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.70% 806 Real-time Quote.20.14%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.38% 421.95 Real-time Quote.3.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
03:37aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid onl..
RE
02:45aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : 3Q Revenue Returned to Growth as Asia Sales Rose Signific..
DJ
02:31aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebo..
RE
02:15aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : 3rd quarter 2020 sales
PU
02:00aHERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : 3rd quarter 2020 sales
GL
10/19HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : quaterly sales release
10/16Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
RE
10/16LVMH Trades Higher After 3Q Sales; Kering, Hermes Shares Also Up
DJ
10/15HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès unveils its first flagship digital store in Saudi ..
PU
10/05Swiss watch parts maker Acrotec being readied for 2021 sale - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 100 M 7 224 M 7 224 M
Net income 2020 1 109 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net cash 2020 4 388 M 5 197 M 5 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 77,0x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 83 722 M 99 362 M 99 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 15 698
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 690,51 €
Last Close Price 800,40 €
Spread / Highest target 3,59%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL20.14%99 362
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE3.28%256 145
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-16.20%60 350
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.40.50%43 009
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.43%39 587
VF CORPORATION-27.00%28 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group