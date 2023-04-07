Hermes International : Hermès opens a new leather goods workshop in Louviers (Eure, France)

Paris, 7th April 2023

HERMÈS OPENS A NEW LEATHER GOODS WORKSHOP

IN LOUVIERS (EURE, FRANCE), ULTIMATELY CREATING 280 JOBS,

IN A HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE BUILDING

The Maroquinerie de Louviers, the second site in Hermès' Normandy hub, perpetuates the house's artisanal and human culture, the spirit of passing on its exceptional know-how, and the group's environmental ambitions. The workshop will welcome 260 artisans trainedat the Louviers École Hermès des savoir-faire,its own apprenticeship training centre (CFA) accredited by the French Education Department which delivers the CAP vocational diploma in leatherworking.

This manufacture also includes a saddlery workshop to support the dynamic equestrian métier, historically located at 24 rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, in Paris.

A dynamic boost for employment and training with a strong local anchoring

The Maroquinerie de Louviers, which joins the Maroquinerie de Val-de-Reuil to form the Hermès Normandy leather goods hub, strengthens the house's local anchoring and its commitment to creating sustainable jobs, training in métiers of excellence and developing its artisanal know-how.

The leather goods workshop will ultimately employ 260 leatherworkers and saddlers as well as staff in management, logistics and human resources roles, among others. Inside the workshop, the artisans will produce bags, small leather goods, saddles, and bridles. It is the first equestrian workshop to be established outside of Paris. As the oldest of Hermès' métiers, saddlery has been placed at the heart of the site.

Hermès is pursuing a recruitment and training strategy in close collaboration with the Pôle emploi employment service, the Greta de l'Eure adult education service, the Lycée Augustin-Boismard high school in Brionne, and the Haras national du Pin stud. The Louviers École Hermès des savoir-faire, opened in 2022, trains artisans for excellence in the fields of cutting and table work and develops their versatility.

The new manufacture is in line with the house's artisanal model: a source of quality, sustainability, creativity, agility and innovation. With this twenty-first leather workshop, Hermès is strengthening its role as a socially responsible company, creating high-quality jobs and reaffirming its desire to make a sustainable contribution to regional development.

An architecture that combines bold gestures with environmental performance

The 6,200 m2 workshop is a living space for artisans. Its unique design was entrusted to French Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, whose work is rooted in what she calls "the archaeology of the future", or how a building emerges in its environment and from the memory of its location. This quest focused both on the architecture of the manufacture and on the way in which it enhances and preserves its site, in line with the house's values.

The workshop is thus a true technical achievement serving Hermès' environmental goals. It is, to date, the first industrial building to have earned the French E4C2 label.

The wooden-framed building was constructed on an industrial brownfield site using more than 500,000 bricks, produced 70 kilometres from Louviers to minimise the impact of construction while showcasing the know-how of Normandy's brick-makers. As the main material used, the brick attests of the local embedding of the project in its environment and offers a palette of red and violet tones that vary according to daylight and the time of the year. Its position in the space takes full advantage of natural light and ventilation to limit the need for artificial lighting, heating, and air conditioning.