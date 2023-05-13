Hermes International : Hermès opens a new leather goods workshop in Tournes-Cliron (Ardennes, France)

Paris, 12th May 2023
HERMÈS OPENS A NEW LEATHER GOODS WORKSHOP
IN TOURNES-CLIRON (ARDENNES, FRANCE), ULTIMATELY CREATING 280 JOBS,
IN A HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE BUILDING
Hermès reinforces its local anchoring in the regions of France with the opening of this second site in its Ardennes leather goods hub. Straddling the villages of Tournes and Cliron, the Maroquinerie de la Sormonne perpetuates the house's artisanal and human culture, the spirit of passing on its exceptional know-how, and the group's social and environmental ambitions.
This manufacture will ultimately employ 260 artisans trained at the École Hermès des savoir-faire - its own apprenticeship training centre (CFA) accredited by the French Education Department, which delivers the CAP vocational diploma in leatherworking - located in Charleville-Mézières.
A dynamic for employment and training with strong local anchoring
Ever since the house was established in 1837, Hermès has always sought to preserve the artisanal dimension of its manufacturing, which is a source of durability, creativity, agility and innovation. The Ardennes leather goods hub currently consists of the new Maroquinerie de la Sormonne and the Maroquinerie de Bogny-sur-Meuse, which opened twenty years ago. In 2027, this hub will be further reinforced by the opening of another new facility in Charleville-Mézières, whose construction was announced in April.
Twenty-second leather workshop of the group, the Maroquinerie de la Sormonne reasserts Hermès'
commitment to creating sustainable jobs, providing training in exceptional métiers and developing its artisanal know-how.
The leather goods workshop will ultimately employ 260 saddler-leatherworkers as well as staff in management, logistics and human resources roles, among others. To support its development, Hermès is pursuing a recruitment and training strategy in close collaboration with its local partners: the Charleville- Mézières Pôle emploi employment service, the Reims local education authority and the Greta des Ardennes adult education service. The École Hermès des savoir-faire, which opened in 2022, trains artisans for excellence in the fields of cutting and table work and develops their versatility.
With the implementation of its projects in the Grand-Est region of France, Hermès is strengthening its role as a socially responsible company and reaffirming its desire to make a sustainable contribution to regional development.
An architecture of high environmental performance that reinvents workshop design
The design of the new leather goods workshop was entrusted to Lille-based international studio Coldefy, which designed the project according to the signature approach of Thomas Coldefy and Isabel Van Haute, the founding architects: a sensitive and pragmatic approach to architecture that interacts with the environment and respects its identity. Located in the Tournes-Cliron business park, the new facility is set in an undulating landscape of hedgerows and meadows. Coldefy's design included creating a "village of artisans" within a "large horizontal house, whose 'folded' design forms a new canopy of wood." This reference to the archetype of the house, place of life but also of a family history and its inscription in the surrounding nature, guided the whole conception of the project.
The 5,700 m2 bioclimatic building is clad in charred timber that frames the vast glass facades. From inside, the eye takes in the surrounding natural environment. The workshop's traditional saw-tooth roof, which delivers optimal light to the artisans as they work, has been reinvented into a gable roof, whose glazed northern side is protected from the sun to the south by an overhang. Inside the building, a diagrid frame perpetuates the Hermès symbolism in this living space for artisans. To echo the spirit of passing on knowhow that underpins the house's artisanal model, the sequence of spaces has been deliberately designed to foster dialogue and knowledge-sharing in an atmosphere that is conducive to concentration.
The Maroquinerie de la Sormonne supports Hermès' environmental goals and, like the Maroquinerie de Louviers, has been designed to meet E4C2 certification standards. With these goals in mind, optimising the construction involved selecting its topographical position to limit the site's environmental impact, creating water recovery meadows and ditches for phyto-purification, using low-carbon materials such as the timber on the structure and facades, and installing 1,900 m2 of solar panels on the roof, a geothermal heating and air-conditioning system, and high-performancestone-wool insulation, which all contribute to the building's environmental performance.
A building that respects the site's varied biodiversity
The manufacture, whose timeless architecture traces bold lines in the landscape, nestles in an 11-hectare park. Committed to preserving ecosystems, Hermès worked closely with environmental specialists to ensure the habitats of the forty species of birds and amphibians living near to the building were protected.
The site's numerous trees, which include several hundred-year-old oaks, have been preserved to create a green corridor that will facilitate the migration of species all over the site. Local species of trees, including an orchard, were also planted to create spaces that allow biodiversity to thrive and create a harmonious landscape that can be enjoyed by the artisans and employees as they work.
The Maroquinerie de la Sormonne thus embodies the house's sustainable development ambitions, its commitment to the well-being of its employees and its pledge to create sustainable jobs.
Since 2010, Hermès has opened eleven leather goods workshops in France, bringing the number of saddler- leatherworkers employed by the group to more than 4,700. Four other projects are currently being developed in Riom (Puy-de-Dôme), L'Isle d'Espagnac (Charente), Loupes (Gironde) and Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes), for which recruitment and training are ongoing.
The E4C2 label
The E+C- label assesses the performance of a new building according to two criteria: energy (E) and carbon
(C). Level E4, the highest level, means that the Sormonne leather goods workshop is a positive energy building. Level C2, also the highest, denotes the most efficient operation for carbon footprint reduction.
Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 54 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs 19,700 people worldwide, including 12,400 in France, of which nearly 7,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.
Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.
* As of 31st December 2022