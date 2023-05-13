Hermes International : Hermès opens a new leather goods workshop in Tournes-Cliron (Ardennes, France)

Paris, 12th May 2023

HERMÈS OPENS A NEW LEATHER GOODS WORKSHOP

IN TOURNES-CLIRON (ARDENNES, FRANCE), ULTIMATELY CREATING 280 JOBS,

IN A HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE BUILDING

Hermès reinforces its local anchoring in the regions of France with the opening of this second site in its Ardennes leather goods hub. Straddling the villages of Tournes and Cliron, the Maroquinerie de la Sormonne perpetuates the house's artisanal and human culture, the spirit of passing on its exceptional know-how, and the group's social and environmental ambitions.

This manufacture will ultimately employ 260 artisans trained at the École Hermès des savoir-faire - its own apprenticeship training centre (CFA) accredited by the French Education Department, which delivers the CAP vocational diploma in leatherworking - located in Charleville-Mézières.

A dynamic for employment and training with strong local anchoring

Ever since the house was established in 1837, Hermès has always sought to preserve the artisanal dimension of its manufacturing, which is a source of durability, creativity, agility and innovation. The Ardennes leather goods hub currently consists of the new Maroquinerie de la Sormonne and the Maroquinerie de Bogny-sur-Meuse, which opened twenty years ago. In 2027, this hub will be further reinforced by the opening of another new facility in Charleville-Mézières, whose construction was announced in April.

Twenty-second leather workshop of the group, the Maroquinerie de la Sormonne reasserts Hermès'

commitment to creating sustainable jobs, providing training in exceptional métiers and developing its artisanal know-how.

The leather goods workshop will ultimately employ 260 saddler-leatherworkers as well as staff in management, logistics and human resources roles, among others. To support its development, Hermès is pursuing a recruitment and training strategy in close collaboration with its local partners: the Charleville- Mézières Pôle emploi employment service, the Reims local education authority and the Greta des Ardennes adult education service. The École Hermès des savoir-faire, which opened in 2022, trains artisans for excellence in the fields of cutting and table work and develops their versatility.

With the implementation of its projects in the Grand-Est region of France, Hermès is strengthening its role as a socially responsible company and reaffirming its desire to make a sustainable contribution to regional development.

An architecture of high environmental performance that reinvents workshop design

The design of the new leather goods workshop was entrusted to Lille-based international studio Coldefy, which designed the project according to the signature approach of Thomas Coldefy and Isabel Van Haute, the founding architects: a sensitive and pragmatic approach to architecture that interacts with the environment and respects its identity. Located in the Tournes-Cliron business park, the new facility is set in an undulating landscape of hedgerows and meadows. Coldefy's design included creating a "village of artisans" within a "large horizontal house, whose 'folded' design forms a new canopy of wood." This reference to the archetype of the house, place of life but also of a family history and its inscription in the surrounding nature, guided the whole conception of the project.