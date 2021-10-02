Hermes International : Hermès opens a new store in Miami's Aventura Mall

Paris, October 1, 2021

HERMÈS OPENS A NEW STORE IN MIAMI'S AVENTURA MALL, ITS FOURTH ADDRESS IN THE STATE, A RENEWED EXPRESSION OF THE HOUSE'S COMMITMENT TO SOUTHERN FLORIDA

On October 1, 2021, Hermès opens a new store in the Aventura Mall, the largest mall in the state of Florida, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The store expands Hermès' presence in Florida with a space inspired by the unique coastal landscape.

Robert B. Chavez, Hermès USA President and C.E.O., comments: "We are excited to evolve and expand Hermès' commitment to southern Florida. It's an honor to be part of the Aventura Mall, a unique mall distinctive for its sophisticated blend of commerce and culture, including world-class art installations."

The space fuses the coastal atmosphere of Miami Beach - alongside the colors of its sky, sand and water

with Hermès' French spirit. The house sought to soften the store's angles with unexpected curves and sculpted spaces that recall Miami's seaside atmosphere and the ocean's ability to carve and mold land- scapes over time. The design of the store itself has been entrusted to RDAI, the Parisian architecture agency.

Customers enter the store through an undulating glass façade reminiscent of the waves of the sea and framed in metal in a warm shade of pink. Across the threshold, the floor echoes the shape of the façade in dense pink terrazzo that softens as one ventures further into the store.

The colorful silk collection for women and men greets customers upon their arrival, with Hermès' signature scarves floating on three rounded wooden grids. Located near this section, is the leather and equestrian area. As clients enter further into the store, they will find a large shoe salon connecting to an intimate ready- to-wear space for women and men. Sand-colored carpets, pink cherry wood accents and leather furnishings, ranging from blush to coral, act as an aesthetic path to the various salons, including fashion jewelry, perfumes, beauty, and collections for the home.

Standing as a central oasis in a vibrant shade of blue is the watches and jewelry area. Its walls, paneled in a sparkling, textured gradient of hand-painted ocean blues, and its deep blue rug, contrast with the serene neutral colors of the surrounding salons, including the brushed light wood and sanded oak wood paneling in the fitting and VIP rooms. The Grecques lights, especially designed for the house in 1925 in a Greek key pattern with molded glass globes, detail the leather, shoe and the women's and men's ready-to-wear areas, connecting Hermès' most contemporary vernacular with its history.

With each new store, the house seeks to develop the conversation between local elements, its French heritage and time-testedknow-how. The Aventura store celebrates the allure of the region's unique tropical landscape with an ambience intended to welcome and engage new visitors and Hermès clients.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,600 in France, among whom more than 5,600 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 30 June 2021

Hermès Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 55

Aventura, FL 33180

Tel. +1 (551) 213-2740