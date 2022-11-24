Hermes International : Hermès opens a new store in Strasbourg and strengthens its presence in this cosmopolitan european capital

Paris, 23rd November 2022
HERMÈS OPENS A NEW STORE IN STRASBOURG AND STRENGTHENS ITS
PRESENCE IN THIS COSMOPOLITAN EUROPEAN CAPITAL
Hermès is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Strasbourg on Thursday, 24th November, at 23 Place Broglie, in the historic centre of the city. The beating heart of the capital of the Grand Est region, Place Broglie, formerly known as Place du Marché- aux-Chevaux, is a symbolic place that falls in line with the equestrian roots and savoir- faire of the Parisian house. Located just a few steps away from the former location where the house has been established since 1988, this new space is a testament to Hermès' attachment to the region and local customers, and to its confidence in the French market.
The store, designed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI, is a graphic ode to a geometry of circles. At the entrance, a stone mosaic features the Hermès ex-libris inlaid with marble, while a welcoming wave of circles spreads across the floor. These circular terrazzo patterns create islands of different radii chromatically in tune with a bright, open venue where Vosges sandstone, the emblematic stone of the Strasbourg Cathedral, blends with the colours of Hermès.
The centrepieces of the store, the three large partitions in thermoformed glass on the ground floor, were created as contemporary stained-glass windows on which the cive, the fruit of the "crown" glass-blowing process that has been specific to Strasbourg since the sixteenth century, converses with the circles drawn on the floor. These sensitive borders, a tribute to Alsatian façades, especially Strasbourg's Kammerzell House, dim the natural light coming inside and make the interior space even more intimate.
The spaces dedicated to each of the house's métiers are clearly and smoothly divided, beginning with the women's silk at the entrance. The men's silk, the perfume, and the fashion jewellery follow. The women and men's universes opposite each other lead to the lacquered semi-dome showcasing the shoes. The other side of the store houses the leather and equestrian collections, as well as objects for the home, jewellery, and watches.
On the first floor, the repair counter sits next to a more confidential lounge, a hushed setting with sliding partitions covered in Toile de Tours fabric, the design of which echoes the style of the cive. Like in the Place Broglie, geometry plays in this modular and flexible space and shines from the luminous ceiling to the round carpets where colours ripple. Be it textile-effect wallpaper, lacquer or marmorino, the walls wonderfully fit the curves of the whole.
Throughout the store, pieces from the Émile Hermès collection interact with contemporary works, including photographs by Adrien Boyer and Marie Joubert, paintings by Antoine Carbonne, and carré designs by Gianpaolo Pagni and Virginie Jamin.
Both welcoming and contemporary, the Strasbourg store seals the alliance between exceptional savoir-faire and unique local craftsmanship. Loyal customers and new visitors alike are invited to experience an enchanted interlude at the crossroads of European cultures in a city whose influence continues to grow.
Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for the finest materials, the passing-on of exceptional know-how, and the aesthetic of functionality all contribute the uniqueness of Hermès, a house of objects made to last. An independent, family-owned house with sixteen métiers, Hermès is committed to keeping most of its production in France through its 52 factories and production sites while expanding its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries, including 29 in France.
The group employs more than 18,400 people worldwide, including more than 11,500 in France, among whom more than 6,000 are craftspeople*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.
Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and passing -on of savoir-faire, as well as biodiversity and environment preservation.
* As of 30 June 2022.
Hermès Strasbourg 23, place Broglie 67000 Strasbourg France