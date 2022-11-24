Hermes International : Hermès opens a new store in Strasbourg and strengthens its presence in this cosmopolitan european capital

Paris, 23rd November 2022

HERMÈS OPENS A NEW STORE IN STRASBOURG AND STRENGTHENS ITS

PRESENCE IN THIS COSMOPOLITAN EUROPEAN CAPITAL

Hermès is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Strasbourg on Thursday, 24th November, at 23 Place Broglie, in the historic centre of the city. The beating heart of the capital of the Grand Est region, Place Broglie, formerly known as Place du Marché- aux-Chevaux, is a symbolic place that falls in line with the equestrian roots and savoir- faire of the Parisian house. Located just a few steps away from the former location where the house has been established since 1988, this new space is a testament to Hermès' attachment to the region and local customers, and to its confidence in the French market.

The store, designed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI, is a graphic ode to a geometry of circles. At the entrance, a stone mosaic features the Hermès ex-libris inlaid with marble, while a welcoming wave of circles spreads across the floor. These circular terrazzo patterns create islands of different radii chromatically in tune with a bright, open venue where Vosges sandstone, the emblematic stone of the Strasbourg Cathedral, blends with the colours of Hermès.

The centrepieces of the store, the three large partitions in thermoformed glass on the ground floor, were created as contemporary stained-glass windows on which the cive, the fruit of the "crown" glass-blowing process that has been specific to Strasbourg since the sixteenth century, converses with the circles drawn on the floor. These sensitive borders, a tribute to Alsatian façades, especially Strasbourg's Kammerzell House, dim the natural light coming inside and make the interior space even more intimate.

The spaces dedicated to each of the house's métiers are clearly and smoothly divided, beginning with the women's silk at the entrance. The men's silk, the perfume, and the fashion jewellery follow. The women and men's universes opposite each other lead to the lacquered semi-dome showcasing the shoes. The other side of the store houses the leather and equestrian collections, as well as objects for the home, jewellery, and watches.

On the first floor, the repair counter sits next to a more confidential lounge, a hushed setting with sliding partitions covered in Toile de Tours fabric, the design of which echoes the style of the cive. Like in the Place Broglie, geometry plays in this modular and flexible space and shines from the luminous ceiling to the round carpets where colours ripple. Be it textile-effect wallpaper, lacquer or marmorino, the walls wonderfully fit the curves of the whole.