Hermes International : Hermès opens its first store in Aspen (USA) and found in the rocky mountains a natural setting for its 16 métiers

Paris, June 16, 2023

HERMÈS OPENS ITS FIRST STORE IN ASPEN (USA) AND FOUND IN THE ROCKY MOUNTAINS

A NATURAL SETTING FOR ITS 16 MÉTIERS

Hermès is pleased to announce the opening, on June 16, 2023, of a store in Aspen, Colorado, the thirty-fourth location of the Parisian saddler in the United States. Surrounded by trees and mountains, the second store in the state of Colorado blends seamlessly with its environment and offers a unique setting for the presentation of all the objects made by the house.

Through the trees, the sun lingers on the façade of the original building. Inside, visitors tread softly on carpets reminiscent of moss and undergrowth laid directly on grey-blue Aspen stone and wander from one space to another in this chalet, transformed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI, to discover Hermès' 16 métiers.

On the ground floor, after discovering the women's and men's silk collections, fashion accessories, perfumes and beauty, the visitor enters a space dedicated to leather goods, made more intimate by a wooden screen. The mezzanine, which looks like a cabinet of curiosities, houses the maison universe and the equestrian collections in grey and bright gold tones echoing the surrounding birch trees. Under its exposed beams and bathed in natural light, the second floor is divided between a shoe lounge near the fireplace, men's and women's ready-to-wear, as well as jewelry and watches in their yellow velvet boudoir. Playing with the contrast between stone and wood, the interior pays homage to the local larch wood, whose honey colour adorns the staircase leading to the first floor, where a bay window offers a panoramic view of the neighbouring peaks.

Each level of the store is peppered with original works that evoke its mineral and organic character. A creation by Jean-Luc Favéro, dedicated to piebald horses from the Émile Hermès collection, stands alongside a photograph by Yann Stofer titled Horse in the Snow. A winter scene drawn by Georges Barbier in the 1920s echoes the mischievous window designed by Mexican artist Raul de Lara.

Inspired by the calm and peaceful surroundings, Hermès invites loyal customers and new visitors alike to explore its abundant collections in a unique space made of stone and wood, where creation and nature vibrate in unison.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 54 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs 19,700 people worldwide, including 12,400 in France, of which nearly 7,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31st December 2022

Hermès Aspen

521 East Hyman Avenue

Aspen, CO 81611, USA