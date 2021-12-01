Hermes International : Hermès organises the twelfth edition of the Saut Hermès at the Grand Palais Ephémère

PRESS RELEASE - PARIS, 1ST DECEMBER 2021

HERMÈS ORGANISES THE TWELFTH EDITION

OF THE SAUT HERMÈS AT THE GRAND PALAIS ÉPHÉMÈRE

ON 18TH, 19TH AND 20TH MARCH 2022

Hermès is pleased to present the twelfth edition of the Saut Hermès at the Grand Palais Éphémère, the first sporting event to be held

in this future Olympic site on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. An opportunity to gather a community of equestrian enthusiasts around the world's greatest riders

and horses in show-jumping.

Hermès is delighted to bring together over 75 riders from around twenty different countries, and more than 130 horses, after a two-year absence, for this equestrian competition created in 2010.

The 55 riders in this CSI 5* competition - the highest category classified by the French Equestrian Federation (FFE) and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) - and the 20 young promising talents from around the world participating in the Talents Hermès events for the under-25s, will compete on courses designed by Santiago Varela Ullastres, the Spanish course designer at the recent Tokyo Olympics, among others, assisted by the French course designer Grégory Bodo.

In this new space designed in the event's distinctive colours, visitors will be treated to a three-day celebration of equestrianism, high-level sport, and exceptional craftsmanship. Demonstrations of know-how by the Parisian house's saddler-leatherworkers, a themed café and bookshop, and a unique show will bring a festive and joyful spirit to the walkways and arena of the Grand Palais Éphémère. Throughout the weekend, an outdoor arena on the Champ-de-Mars will offer equestrian activities and events to the public free of charge.

For the organisation of this international competition, Hermès is pleased to be resuming its longstanding partnerships with GL events and the Réunion des musées nationaux - Grand Palais and sharing with them once again the values of excellence and knowledge transmission that are so dear to the house.