    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
Hermes International : Hermès organises the twelfth edition of the Saut Hermès at the Grand Palais Ephémère

12/01/2021 | 05:41pm EST
PRESS RELEASE - PARIS, 1ST DECEMBER 2021

HERMÈS ORGANISES THE TWELFTH EDITION

OF THE SAUT HERMÈS AT THE GRAND PALAIS ÉPHÉMÈRE

ON 18TH, 19TH AND 20TH MARCH 2022

Hermès is pleased to present the twelfth edition of the Saut Hermès at the Grand Palais Éphémère, the first sporting event to be held

in this future Olympic site on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. An opportunity to gather a community of equestrian enthusiasts around the world's greatest riders

and horses in show-jumping.

Hermès is delighted to bring together over 75 riders from around twenty different countries, and more than 130 horses, after a two-year absence, for this equestrian competition created in 2010.

The 55 riders in this CSI 5* competition - the highest category classified by the French Equestrian Federation (FFE) and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) - and the 20 young promising talents from around the world participating in the Talents Hermès events for the under-25s, will compete on courses designed by Santiago Varela Ullastres, the Spanish course designer at the recent Tokyo Olympics, among others, assisted by the French course designer Grégory Bodo.

In this new space designed in the event's distinctive colours, visitors will be treated to a three-day celebration of equestrianism, high-level sport, and exceptional craftsmanship. Demonstrations of know-how by the Parisian house's saddler-leatherworkers, a themed café and bookshop, and a unique show will bring a festive and joyful spirit to the walkways and arena of the Grand Palais Éphémère. Throughout the weekend, an outdoor arena on the Champ-de-Mars will offer equestrian activities and events to the public free of charge.

For the organisation of this international competition, Hermès is pleased to be resuming its longstanding partnerships with GL events and the Réunion des musées nationaux - Grand Palais and sharing with them once again the values of excellence and knowledge transmission that are so dear to the house.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Tickets are now on sale to the general public.

Tickets are available from the sauthermes.comwebsite and the usual outlets.

Hermès offers FFE licence-holders the opportunity to attend the event free of charge

on Friday, 18th March 2022.

Registration in February 2022 on the sauthermes.comwebsite.

Limited places available.

sauthermes.com

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,600 in France, among whom more than 5,600 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

  • As of 30th June 2021

Hermès International - 24, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

Société en commandite par actions (partnership limited by shares) with share capital of €53,840,400,12 - Paris Trade and

Company Register no. 572076396

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
