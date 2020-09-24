Hermes International : Hermès reopens its Dalian Store in China in a new location inside the Times Square Shopping Centre

Dalian, 24 September 2020

HERMÈS REOPENS ITS DALIAN STORE IN A NEW LOCATION

INSIDE THE TIMES SQUARE SHOPPING CENTRE,

REAFFIRMING ITS COMMITMENT TO NORTHEAST CHINA

Hermès is delighted to be reopening its Dalian store on 24 September 2020. This represents a significant expansion compared to its previous incarnation, in terms of both space and the collections on offer, marking a new chapter for the Parisian house in this city.

The bustling, maritime spirit of Dalian, known as "The Northern Pearl of China", has been embraced in the design of the new store. Having first arrived in this coastal city in 2004, Hermès moved to the dynamic Times Square shopping destination in 2008. Today, its new location benefits from a larger space, covering 259m2 spread over two floors, and an external façade whose design gives the exterior a horizontal aesthetic. Constructed in stone and metal, the new façade also incorporates a large window to host bespoke displays while flooding the interior with natural light.

Entering through one of the two main entrances in the mall, visitors are invited to discover Hermès' métiers and crafted objects. Stepping inside the store, they are first greeted by the women's silk collections, including Hermès' new double-sided scarf, as well as fashion accessories and perfumes. Designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, the interior provides a soothing and homely atmosphere thanks to its beige and blue mosaic flooring and its walls in shades of pastel blue and beige stucco, reminiscent of the natural environment of Dalian. Leather goods and the men's universe, including men's ready-to-wear, silk and shoes, complete the offer on the ground floor and lead visitors to the staircase to explore the upper level.

Upstairs, jewellery and watches are presented, followed by the equestrian universe and the collections for the home. On this floor, clients are also introduced to the women's shoes and ready-to-wear collections where an intimate salon provides enhanced privacy. Here once again, natural light and shades of pastel blue provide an elegant setting for Hermès objects, which are thoughtfully displayed in warm cherry wood and bamboo furniture with a sandblasted finish.

The new Hermès store in Dalian offers local customers and visitors an enhanced retail experience in a harmonious and warm tailor-made setting. It will continue to showcase the house's creativity and innovative spirit, celebrated in the annual theme for 2020, "Innovation in the Making", and give voice to craftsmanship and exceptional materials.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 43 workshops and to developing its network of 311 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 15,600 people worldwide, including more than 9,700 in France, among whom nearly 5,250 are craftsmen*.

Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

As of 30 th June 2020

Hermes Dalian Times Square Store

G/F, Dalian Times Square

No. 50, Renmin Road, Zhongshan District, Dalian