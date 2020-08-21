Hermes International : Hermès reopens its Denver store, in Colorado, at a new location within the Cherry Creek Shopping Center

New York City, August 21, 2020

HERMÈS REOPENS ITS DENVER STORE, IN COLORADO, AT A NEW

LOCATION WITHIN THE CHERRY CREEK SHOPPING CENTER

On August 21, 2020, Hermès opens the doors to its relocated Denver store, in Colorado, on the top floor of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The now 3,445 square foot space evokes the area's natural beauty through the use of rugged, noble materials that have been thoughtfully treated. This reopening of Hermès' only standalone address in the city represents a significant expansion from its previous incarnation in terms of both space and collections on offer.

Robert B. Chavez, President & C.E.O, Hermès U.S.A., says: "We are thrilled to open our new Denver boutique in this dynamic destination. Hermès continues to anticipate the comfort and convenience of our clients with an environment that befits this beautiful city."

This new and expanded address offers an interpretation of Hermès savoir-faire through its beautiful, hand-crafted objects, giving clients a broader and dynamic array of Hermès collections. It also binds the local and natural essence of the city with the Parisian house's innovative spirit. Raw timber, rugged hillscapes and stony canyons are part of the local vocabulary, which RDAI, the Parisian architecture agency, channeled into multiple elements of the store's design.

A principal motif of the store's façade and interior architecture is Ceppo di Gre, a type of breccia, or conglomerate, that naturally fuses together rocks, minerals and crystals in a delicate stone matrix. Pale grey in color, with textural complexity, it captures and reflects light.

The interior of the single-story, rectangular space is a streamlined, contemporary evocation of a mountain cabin, where natural materials like lambswool felt and pale oak add warmth and texture. The sixteen métiers are arrange d consecutively, each space opening onto the next, with a singular design language for each. The store's entrance features a drop ceiling in wood, demarcating areas for women's silk and leather goods. To the left of the entrance are jewelry and watches, whose walls and ceiling are enveloped in bolts of untreated natural lambswool felt held in place by small baguettes of bronze. This is followed by spaces for the home universe, with a new dedicated space to furniture, and men's ready to wear, silk and shoes.

To the right of the entrance, roughly mirroring the spatial arrangement of the left, are spaces for fragrance, beauty and fashion jewelry, leading into a salon for women's ready to wear and shoes. Nestled at the very back is an intimate salon for the equestrian universe enhanced by a small fireplace, also encased in Ceppo di Gre.

The new Hermès store echoes the wonder and richness of Denver's unique landscape and allows it to interact gently with the whole space. It offers local customers and new visitors an enhanced retail experience, with a harmonious and warm environment. A joyous dialogue between heritage and contemporaneity celebrates this new architecture, giving voice to creation, know-how and French craftsmanship through the abundance of collections and exceptional materials.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 43 workshops and to developing its network of 311 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 15,600 people worldwide, including more than 9,700 in France, among whom nearly 5,250 are craftsmen*.

Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

As of 30 th June 2020

Hermès Denver Store

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3000 E. First Avenue, Space P-206

Denver, Colorado 80206

Tel. + 1 (303) 388-0700