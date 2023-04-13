Hermes International : Release on the Scrutineers General Meeting 20 April 2023

Paris, 12 April 2023 6:00 p.m. (Paris time)
SCRUTINEERS - GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
OF 20 APRIL 2023
In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-101, paragraph 1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the representative of H51 and the representative of H2, shareholders representing the largest number of votes who will be present in the room, will act as scrutineers at the General Meeting of 20 April 2023.
These shareholders have declared that they accept this function.
