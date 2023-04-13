Advanced search
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:58:22 2023-04-13 am EDT
1936.00 EUR   +2.57%
Hermes International : Release on the Scrutineers General Meeting 20 April 2023

04/13/2023 | 06:45am EDT
Paris, 12 April 2023 6:00 p.m. (Paris time)

SCRUTINEERS - GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF 20 APRIL 2023

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-101, paragraph 1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the representative of H51 and the representative of H2, shareholders representing the largest number of votes who will be present in the room, will act as scrutineers at the General Meeting of 20 April 2023.

These shareholders have declared that they accept this function.

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 10:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 240 M 14 537 M 14 537 M
Net income 2023 3 832 M 4 207 M 4 207 M
Net cash 2023 10 709 M 11 757 M 11 757 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 197 B 217 B 217 B
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
EV / Sales 2024 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 19 282
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 887,40 €
Average target price 1 730,41 €
Spread / Average Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL30.62%216 631
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.05%460 256
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.85%88 435
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.47%46 229
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED9.68%38 786
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-0.42%28 020
