HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Equities

RMS

FR0000052292

Apparel & Accessories

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:26:24 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,214 EUR +0.68% Intraday chart for HERMES INTERNATIONAL +1.33% +15.41%
02:56pm HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Singular Hermès Alphavalue
Feb. 15 Hermès: upbeat with broker's comments CF
Latest news about HERMES INTERNATIONAL

HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Singular Hermès Alphavalue
Hermès: upbeat with broker's comments CF
Stifel Keeps Hermès International at Hold, Lifts PT MT
HERMÈS : Stifel raises its target price CF
HERMES : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Bernstein: Hermès Heads to Bright FY24 as Brand Momentum Beats Demand Uncertainty MT
Oddo BHF Keeps Hermès at Neutral, Boosts PT MT
HERMÈS : UBS raises its target price CF
HERMES : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
HERMES : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
HERMÈS : Oddo BHF significantly raises its target price CF
HERMES : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
European Equities Close Lower on Friday; Mining, Bank Stocks in Tow MT
HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès plays its own game Alphavalue
HERMES : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
HERMES : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
HERMES : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Record Wall St holds, inflation revision eyed RE
Global markets live: Tesco, Boeing, Roche, Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo... Our Logo
Hermes Positive on 2024 After Sales Growth -- 3rd Update DJ
CAC40: down slightly, penalized by the fall of L'Oréal CF
Booming Hermes sales outpace luxury rivals RE
European shares flat as higher yields counter earnings bump RE
Hermes Shares Soar After Revenue Rises Amid Luxury Sector Slowdown DJ
Hermes Positive on 2024 After Sales Growth -- 2nd Update DJ

Company Profile

Herm's International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - leather and saddlery goods (42.8%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.; - clothes, shoes, and accessories (27.2%); - silk and textile products (7.2%); - clock and watchmaking articles (4.5%); - perfumes (3.9%); - other (14.4%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products. At the end of 2022, the group had a network of 300 stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.2%), Europe (13.2%), Japan (9.5%), Asia/Pacific (47.9%), Americas (18.4%) and others (1.8%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
2,199 EUR
Average target price
2,145 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-2.46%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Handbags & Luggage

1st Jan change Capi.
HERMES INTERNATIONAL Stock HERMES INTERNATIONAL
+15.57% 248 B $
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED Stock Safari Industries (India) Limited
+6.16% 1 222 M $
V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock V.I.P. Industries Limited
-7.48% 936 M $
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD. Stock Anhui Korrun Co., Ltd.
-22.49% 381 M $
VERA BRADLEY, INC. Stock Vera Bradley, Inc.
+0.65% 239 M $
WW HOLDING INC. Stock WW Holding Inc.
+5.71% 232 M $
EMINENT LUGGAGE CORPORATION Stock Eminent Luggage Corporation
-13.82% 107 M $
PIQUADRO S.P.A. Stock Piquadro S.p.A.
-3.20% 106 M $
BRAND CONCEPTS LIMITED Stock Brand Concepts Limited
-0.61% 97 M $
PROSPEROUS INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Stock Prosperous Industrial (Holdings) Limited
-2.90% 92 M $
Handbags & Luggage
