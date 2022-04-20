Hermes International : Voting results - Combined General Meeting 20 April 2022
04/20/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Paris, 20 April 2022
VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD OF HERMES INTERNATIONAL ON APRIL 20, 2022
QUORUM
ORDINARY BUSINESS (1stto 3rdand 5thto 16thresolutions)
ORDINARY BUSINESS
(4thresolution)*
EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS (17th, 18th,19thand 20thresolutions)
Number of shares making up the capital:
105,569,412
105,569,412
105,569,412
Number of shares with voting rights:
104,591,536
104,591,536
104,591,536
Number of voting rights
178,585,999
178,585,999
178,585,999
Number of shareholders represented, or voting by post
8,489
8,482
8,489
Number of voting rights represented, or voting by post
162,730,559
163,743,294
162,730,559
Number of shares represented, or voting by post
90,872,036
91,381,052
90,872,036
Quorum in %
86.88
87.37
86.88
Number of invalid instructions (rejected for nullity or expiration of the deadline)
Non-significant
* In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, voting rights attached to stripped shares are exercised by the bare owners for all decisions, save for decisions regarding the allocation of net income, in which case the usufructuary exercises the voting rights.
VOTES CAST
Type
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes abst
%
Number ofshares
Proportion of the capital represented
First resolution
Approval of the parent company financial statements
Ordinary
162,502,538
99.88
197,037
0.12
18,591
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Second resolution
Approval of the consolidated financial statements
Ordinary
162,619,397
99.95
81,567
0.05
18,591
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Third resolution
Executive Management discharge
Ordinary
161,706,958
99.45
902,435
0.56
110,574
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Fourth resolution
Allocation of net income - Distribution of an ordinary dividend
Ordinary
163,544,342
99.89
187,036
0.11
1,992
0.00
91,381,052
86.56
Fifth resolution
Approval of related-party agreements
Ordinary
151,962,568
93.43
10,683,184
6.57
35,976
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Sixth resolution
Authorisation granted to Executive Management to trade in the Company's shares
Ordinary
153,973,829
94.63
8,731,273
5.37
13,642
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Seventh resolution
Approval of the information referred to in I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) with regard to compensation for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, for all Corporate Officers (globalex-postvote)
Ordinary
151,197,164
92.93
11,498,252
7.07
24,622
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Eighth resolution
Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman (individualex-postvote)
Ordinary
151,170,628
92.92
11,524,585
7.08
24,824
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Ninth resolution
Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to the Émile Hermès SAS
Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Éric de Seynes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (individualex-postvote)
Ordinary
162,650,024
99.96
59,124
0.04
12,149
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Eleventh resolution
Approval of the compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen (ex-antevote)
Ordinary
150,238,769
92.34
12,456,853
7.66
25,030
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Twelfth resolution
Approval of the compensation's policy for Supervisory Board members (ex-antevote)
Ordinary
162,656,664
99.97
52,156
0.03
12,067
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Thirteenth resolution**
Re-election of Mr Charles-Éric Bauer as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years
Ordinary
155,781,929
95.80
6,825,687
4.20
46,155
0.00
90,838,800
86.05
Fourteenth resolution**
Re-election of Ms Estelle Brachlianoff as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years
Ordinary
154,078,820
94.74
8,547,700
5.26
25,036
0.00
90,838,800
86.05
Fifteenth resolution**
Re-election of Ms Julie Guerrand as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years
Ordinary
157,240,839
96.70
5,367,156
3.30
45,532
0.00
90,838,800
86.05
Sixteenth resolution**
Re-election of Ms Dominique Senequier as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years
Ordinary
158,168,297
97.25
4,480,345
2.76
3,705
0.00
90,838,800
86.05
Seventeenth resolution
Authorisation to be granted to the Executive Management to reduce the share capital by cancellation of all or part of the treasury shares held by the Company (Article L. 225-62 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)) - General cancellation programme
Extraordinary
162,466,621
99.85
246,161
0.15
4,025
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Eighteenth resolution
Authorisation to be given to Executive Management to grant stock options
Extraordinary
150,092,064
92.26
12,598,299
7.74
24,291
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Nineteenth resolution
Authorisation to be given to Executive Management to grant free existing shares
Extraordinary
152,061,987
93.47
10,628,795
6.53
25,361
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
Twentieth resolution
Delegation of authority to carry out the formalities related to the General Meeting
Extraordinary
162,710,546
100
617
0.00
2,503
0.00
90,872,036
86.08
** In accordance with Article L. 226-4, paragraph 3 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), shareholders who have the capacity of active partner may not participate in appointing Supervisory Board members.
