    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:46 am EDT
1247.50 EUR   +0.85%
Hermes International : Voting results - Combined General Meeting 20 April 2022

04/20/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 20 April 2022

VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD OF HERMES INTERNATIONAL ON APRIL 20, 2022

QUORUM

ORDINARY BUSINESS (1st to 3rd and 5th to 16th resolutions)

ORDINARY BUSINESS

(4th resolution)*

EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS (17th, 18th ,19th and 20th resolutions)

Number of shares making up the capital:

105,569,412

105,569,412

105,569,412

Number of shares with voting rights:

104,591,536

104,591,536

104,591,536

Number of voting rights

178,585,999

178,585,999

178,585,999

Number of shareholders represented, or voting by post

8,489

8,482

8,489

Number of voting rights represented, or voting by post

162,730,559

163,743,294

162,730,559

Number of shares represented, or voting by post

90,872,036

91,381,052

90,872,036

Quorum in %

86.88

87.37

86.88

Number of invalid instructions (rejected for nullity or expiration of the deadline)

Non-significant

* In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, voting rights attached to stripped shares are exercised by the bare owners for all decisions, save for decisions regarding the allocation of net income, in which case the usufructuary exercises the voting rights.

VOTES CAST

Type

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes abst

%

Number of shares

Proportion of the capital represented

First resolution

Approval of the parent company financial statements

Ordinary

162,502,538

99.88

197,037

0.12

18,591

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Second resolution

Approval of the consolidated financial statements

Ordinary

162,619,397

99.95

81,567

0.05

18,591

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Third resolution

Executive Management discharge

Ordinary

161,706,958

99.45

902,435

0.56

110,574

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Fourth resolution

Allocation of net income - Distribution of an ordinary dividend

Ordinary

163,544,342

99.89

187,036

0.11

1,992

0.00

91,381,052

86.56

Fifth resolution

Approval of related-party agreements

Ordinary

151,962,568

93.43

10,683,184

6.57

35,976

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Sixth resolution

Authorisation granted to Executive Management to trade in the Company's shares

Ordinary

153,973,829

94.63

8,731,273

5.37

13,642

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Seventh resolution

Approval of the information referred to in I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) with regard to compensation for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, for all Corporate Officers (global ex-post vote)

Ordinary

151,197,164

92.93

11,498,252

7.07

24,622

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Eighth resolution

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman (individual ex-post vote)

Ordinary

151,170,628

92.92

11,524,585

7.08

24,824

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Ninth resolution

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to the Émile Hermès SAS

Ordinary

150,886,754

92.91

11,518,434

7.09

310,811

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

company, Executive Chairman (individual ex-post vote)

Tenth resolution

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Éric de Seynes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (individual ex-post vote)

Ordinary

162,650,024

99.96

59,124

0.04

12,149

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Eleventh resolution

Approval of the compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen (ex-ante vote)

Ordinary

150,238,769

92.34

12,456,853

7.66

25,030

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Twelfth resolution

Approval of the compensation's policy for Supervisory Board members (ex-ante vote)

Ordinary

162,656,664

99.97

52,156

0.03

12,067

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Thirteenth resolution**

Re-election of Mr Charles-Éric Bauer as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years

Ordinary

155,781,929

95.80

6,825,687

4.20

46,155

0.00

90,838,800

86.05

Fourteenth resolution**

Re-election of Ms Estelle Brachlianoff as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years

Ordinary

154,078,820

94.74

8,547,700

5.26

25,036

0.00

90,838,800

86.05

Fifteenth resolution**

Re-election of Ms Julie Guerrand as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years

Ordinary

157,240,839

96.70

5,367,156

3.30

45,532

0.00

90,838,800

86.05

Sixteenth resolution**

Re-election of Ms Dominique Senequier as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years

Ordinary

158,168,297

97.25

4,480,345

2.76

3,705

0.00

90,838,800

86.05

Seventeenth resolution

Authorisation to be granted to the Executive Management to reduce the share capital by cancellation of all or part of the treasury shares held by the Company (Article L. 225-62 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)) - General cancellation programme

Extraordinary

162,466,621

99.85

246,161

0.15

4,025

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Eighteenth resolution

Authorisation to be given to Executive Management to grant stock options

Extraordinary

150,092,064

92.26

12,598,299

7.74

24,291

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Nineteenth resolution

Authorisation to be given to Executive Management to grant free existing shares

Extraordinary

152,061,987

93.47

10,628,795

6.53

25,361

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

Twentieth resolution

Delegation of authority to carry out the formalities related to the General Meeting

Extraordinary

162,710,546

100

617

0.00

2,503

0.00

90,872,036

86.08

** In accordance with Article L. 226-4, paragraph 3 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), shareholders who have the capacity of active partner may not participate in appointing Supervisory Board members.

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
