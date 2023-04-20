Advanced search
Hermes International : Voting results - Combined General Meeting 20 April 2023

04/20/2023 | 12:45pm EDT
Paris, 20 April 2023

VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD OF HERMES INTERNATIONAL ON APRIL 20, 2023

QUORUM

Number of shares making up the capital:

Number of shares with voting rights:

Number of voting rights

Number of shareholders represented, or voting by post

Number of voting rights represented, or voting by post

Number of shares represented, or voting by post

Quorum in %

Number of invalid instructions (rejected for nullity or expiration of the deadline)

ORDINARY BUSINESS

ORDINARY BUSINESS

EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS

(1st to 3rd and 5th to 19th resolutions)

(4th resolution)*

(20th to 29th resolutions)

105,569,412

105,569,412

105,569,412

104,540,301

104,540,301

104,540,301

178,215,661

178,215,661

178,215,661

9,658

9,651

9,658

162,385,328

163,974,583

162,385,328

90,611,025

91,407,763

90,611,025

86.68

87.44

86.68

Non-significant

  • In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, voting rights attached to stripped shares are exercised by the bare owners for all decisions, save for decisions regarding the allocation of net income, in which case the usufructuary exercises the voting rights.

VOTES CAST

Number of

Proportion of

Type

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes abst

%

the capital

shares

represented

First resolution

Approval of the parent company financial statements

Ordinary

162,154,357

99.99%

18,964

0.01%

212,007

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Second resolution

Approval of the consolidated financial statements

Ordinary

162,255,870

99.99%

23,226

0.01%

106,232

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Third resolution

Executive Management discharge

Ordinary

161,254,871

99.39%

995,904

0.61%

134,553

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Fourth resolution

Allocation of net income - Distribution of an ordinary dividend

Ordinary

163,921,334

99.99%

965

0.01%

52,284

0.00

91,407,763

86.59%

Fifth resolution

Approval of related-party agreements

Ordinary

150,605,923

92.80%

11,688,376

7.20%

91,029

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Sixth resolution

Authorisation granted to Executive Management to trade in the Company's shares

Ordinary

153,247,208

94.47%

8,962,678

5.53%

175,442

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Approval of the information referred to in I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French

Seventh resolution

Commercial Code (Code de commerce) with regard to compensation for the financial year

Ordinary

149,434,546

92.15%

12,730,904

7.85%

219,878

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

ended 31 December 2021, for all Corporate Officers (global ex-post vote)

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in

Eighth resolution

respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Axel Dumas, Executive

Ordinary

149,390,917

92.12%

12,775,862

7.88%

218,549

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Chairman (individual ex-post vote)

Ninth resolution

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in

Ordinary

149,309,890

92.07%

12,856,883

7.93%

218,555

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to the Émile Hermès SAS

company, Executive Chairman (individual ex-post vote)

Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in

Tenth resolution

respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Éric de Seynes, Chairman of

Ordinary

156,433,911

99.97%

44,845

0.03%

5,906,572

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

the Supervisory Board (individual ex-post vote)

Eleventh resolution

Approval of the compensation's policy for Executive Chairmen (ex-ante vote)

Ordinary

148,518,623

91.59%

13,644,426

8.41%

222,279

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Setting of the total annual amount of compensation attributable to the members of the

Twelfth resolution

Supervisory Board - Approval of the compensation policy for the members of the

Ordinary

162,229,880

99.94%

97,577

0.06%

57,871

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Supervisory Board (ex-ante vote)

Thirteenth resolution**

Re-election of Ms Dorothée Altmayer as Supervisory Board member for a term of three

Ordinary

156,121,451

96.23%

6,119,500

3.77%

61,349

0.00

90,561,233

85.78%

years

Fourteenth resolution**

Re-election of Ms Monique Cohen as Supervisory Board member for a term of three

Ordinary

161,965,456

99.83%

275,627

0.17%

61,217

0.00

90,561,233

85.78%

years

Fifteenth resolution**

Re-election of Mr Renaud Momméja as Supervisory Board member for a term of three

Ordinary

154,232,524

95.06%

8,015,284

4.94%

54,492

0.00

90,561,233

85.78%

years

Sixteenth resolution**

Re-election of Mr Éric de Seynes as Supervisory Board member for a term of three years

Ordinary

155,453,508

95.82%

6,773,923

4.18%

74,869

0.00

90,561,233

85.78%

Seventeenth resolution

Renewal of the term as Principal Statutory Auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit for

Ordinary

161,740,738

99.67%

528,731

0.33%

115,859

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

a period of six financial years

Eighteenth resolution

Renewal of the term as Principal Statutory Auditor of Grant Thornton Audit for a period

Ordinary

158,977,339

97.94%

3,351,550

2.06%

56,439

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

of six financial years

Nineteenth resolution

Authorisation to be granted to the Executive Management to reduce the share capital by

cancellation of all or part of the treasury shares held by the Company (Article L. 22 10 62

Extraordinary

161,945,793

99.80%

329,006

0.20%

110,529

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)) - General cancellation programme

Twentieth resolution

Delegation of authority to the Executive Management to increase the share capital by

incorporation of reserves, profits and/or premiums and free allocation of shares and/or

Extraordinary

161,879,920

99.82%

288,031

0.18%

217,377

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

increase in the par value of existing shares

Twenty-first resolution

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on the

issue of shares and/or any other securities giving access to the share capital with

Extraordinary

151,722,024

93.57%

10,433,713

6.43%

229,591

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

preemptive subscription rights maintained

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on the

Twenty-second resolution

issue of shares and/or any other securities giving access to the share capital, with

preemptive subscription rights cancelled, but with the option to establish a priority

Extraordinary

146,182,569

90.09%

16,077,136

9.91%

125,623

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

period, by offer to the public (other than that referred to in Article L. 411 2, 1° of the

French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier))

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide to increase

Twenty-third resolution

the share capital by issuing shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital,

Extraordinary

161,804,334

99.71%

468,718

0.29%

112,276

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

reserved for members of a company or group savings plan, with preemptive subscription

rights cancelled

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on the

Twenty-fourth resolution

issue of shares and/or any other securities giving access to the share capital, with

preemptive rights cancelled, by a public offering to a restricted circle of investors or

Extraordinary

146,128,575

90.03%

16,188,797

9.97%

67,956

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

qualified investors (private placement) referred to in Article L. 411 2, 1° of the French

Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on the

Twenty-fifth resolution

issue of shares and/or any other securities giving access to the share capital, with

preemptive subscription rights cancelled, in order to compensate contributions in kind

Extraordinary

148,881,751

91.82%

13,269,886

8.18%

233,691

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

granted to the Company relating to equity securities or securities giving access to the

share capital

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on one or

Twenty-sixth resolution

more operation(s) involving a merger by absorption, spin off or partial contribution of

Extraordinary

145,512,103

89.74%

16,640,204

10.26%

233,021

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

assets subject to the spin off regime (Article L. 236 9, II of the French Commercial Code

(Code de commerce))

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Management to decide on a

Twenty-seventh resolution

capital increase by issuing shares in the event of use of the delegation of authority

granted to the Executive Management to decide on one or more operation(s) involving a

Extraordinary

145,535,837

89.66%

16,780,082

10.34%

69,409

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

merger by absorption, spin off or partial contribution of assets subject to the spin off

regime (Article L. 236 9, II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce))

Twenty-eighth resolution

Authorisation to be given to Executive Management to grant free existing shares

Extraordinary

150,902,324

92.97%

11,411,003

7.03%

72,001

0.00

90,611,025

85.83%

Twenty-ninth resolution

Delegation of authority to carry out the formalities related to the General Meeting

Extraordinary

162,272,297

99.99%

616

0.01%

112,415

0.00

** In accordance with Article

L. 226-4, paragraph 3 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), shareholders who have the capacity

of active partner

may not

participate in appointing Supervisory Board members.

90,611,025

85.83%

Hermès International SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
