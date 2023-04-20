Hermes International : Voting results - Combined General Meeting 20 April 2023
Paris, 20 April 2023
VOTING RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD OF HERMES INTERNATIONAL ON APRIL 20, 2023
QUORUM
Number of shares making up the capital:
Number of shares with voting rights:
Number of voting rights
Number of shareholders represented, or voting by post
Number of voting rights represented, or voting by post
Number of shares represented, or voting by post
Quorum in %
Number of invalid instructions (rejected for nullity or expiration of the deadline)
ORDINARY BUSINESS
(1st to 3rd and 5th to 19th resolutions)
(4th resolution)*
(20th to 29th resolutions)
105,569,412
105,569,412
105,569,412
104,540,301
104,540,301
104,540,301
178,215,661
178,215,661
178,215,661
9,658
9,651
9,658
162,385,328
163,974,583
162,385,328
90,611,025
91,407,763
90,611,025
86.68
87.44
86.68
Non-significant
In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association, voting rights attached to stripped shares are exercised by the bare owners for all decisions, save for decisions regarding the allocation of net income, in which case the usufructuary exercises the voting rights.
VOTES CAST
Number of
Proportion of
Type
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes abst
%
the capital
shares
represented
First resolution
Approval of the parent company financial statements
Ordinary
162,154,357
99.99%
18,964
0.01%
212,007
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Second resolution
Approval of the consolidated financial statements
Ordinary
162,255,870
99.99%
23,226
0.01%
106,232
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Third resolution
Executive Management discharge
Ordinary
161,254,871
99.39%
995,904
0.61%
134,553
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Fourth resolution
Allocation of net income - Distribution of an ordinary dividend
Ordinary
163,921,334
99.99%
965
0.01%
52,284
0.00
91,407,763
86.59%
Fifth resolution
Approval of related-party agreements
Ordinary
150,605,923
92.80%
11,688,376
7.20%
91,029
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Sixth resolution
Authorisation granted to Executive Management to trade in the Company's shares
Ordinary
153,247,208
94.47%
8,962,678
5.53%
175,442
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Approval of the information referred to in I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French
Seventh resolution
Commercial Code (Code de commerce) with regard to compensation for the financial year
Ordinary
149,434,546
92.15%
12,730,904
7.85%
219,878
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
ended 31 December 2021, for all Corporate Officers (global ex-post vote)
Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in
Eighth resolution
respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to Mr Axel Dumas, Executive
Ordinary
149,390,917
92.12%
12,775,862
7.88%
218,549
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
Chairman (individual ex-post vote)
Ninth resolution
Approval of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid during or awarded in
Ordinary
149,309,890
92.07%
12,856,883
7.93%
218,555
0.00
90,611,025
85.83%
respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 to the Émile Hermès SAS
