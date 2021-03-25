Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hermes International : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

03/25/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, March 25, 2021 7.45 p.m. Paris time

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2020 universal registration document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 25 March 2021.

It is available for viewing and download on the company's website:https://finance.hermes.com/en/publications/

The universal registration document comprises:

  • the annual activity report;

  • the company and consolidated financial statements for 2020;

  • the Supervisory Board's report on the corporate governance;

  • a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);

  • the Supervisory Board's report to the General Meeting;

  • the Statutory Auditors' reports on the 2020 company accounts and the consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

  • the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for May 4, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the universal registration document includes the 2020 Annual Financial Report and the declaration of non-financial performance.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects, created to last. An independent, family-owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and to developing its network of 306 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 16,600 people worldwide, including nearly 10,400 in France, among whom nearly 5,600 are craftsmen*.

Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, bio-diversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31st December 2020

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 18:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
02:59pHERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
02:45pHERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Availibility of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/17HERMES INTERNATIONAL  : - Release on conditions of the availability or the consu..
GL
03/08Exor puts best foot forward with 24% stake in Louboutin
RE
03/08EXOR N  : puts on red-soled shoes with 24% stake in shoemaker Louboutin
RE
03/05HERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Hermès and LVMH Stocks Are As Trendy as Their Handbags
DJ
03/04HERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Hermès opens its newly renovated store on rue de Sèvres ..
PU
03/02HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/28HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
02/26HERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Hermès Opens New Store In Tokyo, Reopens Renovated Store..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 272 M 7 381 M 7 381 M
Net income 2020 1 141 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net cash 2020 4 504 M 5 300 M 5 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 85,6x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 98 157 M 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 876,78 €
Last Close Price 938,40 €
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Besombes Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL6.68%120 203
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.1.00%813
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.71%749
VERA BRADLEY, INC.21.61%389
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED18.12%205
WW HOLDING INC.-11.28%93
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ