Hermes International : Hermès is pleased to join the Troy community with its first store in the Detroit metro area
06/12/2021 | 07:09am EDT
Paris, June 11, 2021
HERMÈS IS PLEASED TO JOIN THE TROY COMMUNITY AND UNVEILS
A NATURALISTIC EXPRESSION FOR ITS FIRST STORE IN
THE DETROIT METRO AREA
On Friday, June 11, 2021, Hermès opens a new store on the ground floor of the Somerset Collection shopping mall in Troy, Michigan. Located in Oakland County, 30 miles outside of Detroit, the store is Hermès' first-ever address in the state.
Hermès USA President and C.E.O., Robert B. Chavez, comments: "We are excited to be moving into a new state for Hermès, Michigan. We are honored to join the Troy community at the Somerset Collection, bringing Hermès culture and craft to the heartland of American ingenuity and industry."
The space evokes the area's natural beauty and striking landscapes with materials and finishes inspired by and mostly sourced in North America. Under the creative direction of RDAI, the Parisian architecture agency, the house's signature French know-how is infused into an atmosphere influenced by Greater Detroit's lakes, forests, and rock formations.
The store opens with a façade made of honed St. Clair stone. An American stone defined by its tones of blue and gray, crafted in a pattern inspired by that of a chevron and the structure of a feather.
The interior's central point is demarcated by three granite monoliths and a wooden grid displaying Hermès' vibrant silk collections, which greets customers upon arrival. Around the space is a series of alcoves devoted to Hermès métiers, each with its own ambience within the store's arc of natural elements. Upon entering, the enamel and leather bracelets from the fashion accessories métier combine with the latest playful designs from the women's and men's silk collections. To the right are Hermès perfumes as well as Beauty, a new métier featuring the first expressions of the makeup line, including Rouge and Rose Hermès collections and their limited editions. A few steps further leads to the equestrian area alongside collections for the home, set in shades of blue and brown. Anchoring the center of the store are leather goods, defined by the earthy tones of light brown and warm gray stone walls.
The aesthetic through-lines are American oak floors, chosen specifically to highlight the natural knots in the wood, as well as bespoke carpets. Designed to recall the rings of a tree trunk and done in a color gradient of warm ochre and brown to cool blue, the carpets connect the leather space to watches and jewelry. Floral fabrics and wooden wall coverings evoke the tranquility of nature further into the store, providing an intimate space for clients to be immersed in Hermès
ready-to-wear and shoe collections for women and men. Traditional Grecques lighting of molded glass globes, designed specifically for Hermès in 1925, also enhance the ready-to-wear, watches and jewelry areas, and the VIP suite.
The new Hermès store is a harmonious fusion of the stark romance of Greater Detroit's distinctly North American landscapes and the Parisian house's heritage of creation and craftsmanship. The environment is an invitation for clients and new visitors to engage in an ever-evolving dialogue with Hermès.
About Somerset Collection and The Forbes Company
The Somerset Collection is located on the corner of Big Beaver Road and Coolidge in Troy. A 700-foot long glass- enclosed moving skywalk spans Big Beaver connecting Somerset North with Somerset South. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Macy's, the Somerset Collection is home to more than 180 stores and restaurants. Information about the center or store-specific events, as well as store hours, can be found at
Based in Southfield, Michigan, The Forbes Company (www.theforbescompany.com) is a nationally recognized owner, developer and manager of iconic regional shopping centers, recognized throughout their respective markets for their retail innovation, fashion leadership, distinctive architecture and luxury appointments. In addition to Somerset Collection, these properties include The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; The Mall at Millenia in Orlando; and Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida.
Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of 306 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 16,600 people worldwide, including nearly 10,400 in France, among whom more than 5,600 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.
Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.
