Hermes International : Hermès is pleased to join the Troy community with its first store in the Detroit metro area

HERMÈS IS PLEASED TO JOIN THE TROY COMMUNITY AND UNVEILS

A NATURALISTIC EXPRESSION FOR ITS FIRST STORE IN

THE DETROIT METRO AREA

On Friday, June 11, 2021, Hermès opens a new store on the ground floor of the Somerset Collection shopping mall in Troy, Michigan. Located in Oakland County, 30 miles outside of Detroit, the store is Hermès' first-ever address in the state.

Hermès USA President and C.E.O., Robert B. Chavez, comments: "We are excited to be moving into a new state for Hermès, Michigan. We are honored to join the Troy community at the Somerset Collection, bringing Hermès culture and craft to the heartland of American ingenuity and industry."

The space evokes the area's natural beauty and striking landscapes with materials and finishes inspired by and mostly sourced in North America. Under the creative direction of RDAI, the Parisian architecture agency, the house's signature French know-how is infused into an atmosphere influenced by Greater Detroit's lakes, forests, and rock formations.

The store opens with a façade made of honed St. Clair stone. An American stone defined by its tones of blue and gray, crafted in a pattern inspired by that of a chevron and the structure of a feather.

The interior's central point is demarcated by three granite monoliths and a wooden grid displaying Hermès' vibrant silk collections, which greets customers upon arrival. Around the space is a series of alcoves devoted to Hermès métiers, each with its own ambience within the store's arc of natural elements. Upon entering, the enamel and leather bracelets from the fashion accessories métier combine with the latest playful designs from the women's and men's silk collections. To the right are Hermès perfumes as well as Beauty, a new métier featuring the first expressions of the makeup line, including Rouge and Rose Hermès collections and their limited editions. A few steps further leads to the equestrian area alongside collections for the home, set in shades of blue and brown. Anchoring the center of the store are leather goods, defined by the earthy tones of light brown and warm gray stone walls.

The aesthetic through-lines are American oak floors, chosen specifically to highlight the natural knots in the wood, as well as bespoke carpets. Designed to recall the rings of a tree trunk and done in a color gradient of warm ochre and brown to cool blue, the carpets connect the leather space to watches and jewelry. Floral fabrics and wooden wall coverings evoke the tranquility of nature further into the store, providing an intimate space for clients to be immersed in Hermès