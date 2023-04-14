Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-04-13 am EDT
1945.40 EUR   +3.07%
02:30aHermes Keeps Pace Into 1Q as Tourism, Store Openings Boost Sales
DJ
02:23aHermès Posts 22% Increase in Q1 Revenue
MT
02:08aHermes sales rise 23% in Q1, boosted by China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hermes Keeps Pace Into 1Q as Tourism, Store Openings Boost Sales

04/14/2023 | 02:30am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Hermes International SCA said Friday that sales momentum continued into the first part of the year, propelled by increased tourism and new stores.

The French luxury fashion house, maker of Birkin handbags, booked sales of 3.38 billion euros ($3.73 billion) in the first quarter, rising 23% at constant currency from EUR2.77 billion in the same period last year. The pace of growth was the same as in the last quarter of 2022.

Analysts had forecast quarterly sales of EUR3.17 billion, according to a poll of esimates compiled by FactSet.

Hermes, which had been less affected than luxury peers by China's now-ended pandemic restrictions, reported continued momentum in Asia, thanks to a good Lunar New Year and the opening of a new store in the Chinese city of Nanjing. Similarly, sales in the U.S. were spurred by the opening of the group's 40th store in the country at Naples in the state of Florida.

In Europe, sales were boosted by greater tourism flows, notably in France, Italy and the U.K., Hermes said.

Wholesale revenue rose 26% on year, aided by the recovery in travel retail, the company said.

The group backed its "ambitious" medium-term target for organic revenue growth, pointing to its integrated model and client loyalty.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 0229ET

Financials
Sales 2023 13 240 M 14 633 M 14 633 M
Net income 2023 3 832 M 4 235 M 4 235 M
Net cash 2023 10 709 M 11 835 M 11 835 M
P/E ratio 2023 53,8x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 203 B 225 B 225 B
EV / Sales 2023 14,6x
EV / Sales 2024 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 19 282
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 945,40 €
Average target price 1 730,41 €
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL34.63%224 768
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE30.00%460 256
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.85%88 435
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.73%46 229
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED9.68%38 786
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-0.54%28 020
