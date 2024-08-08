Hermès: Melbourne store reopens
Opened on Collins Street ten years ago, this is one of
six Hermès addresses in Australia, where the Parisian house has been present for almost four decades.
Located on the corner of Collins Street and Exhibition Street, the building is a Victorian heritage site and welcomes visitors to a lobby that creates a transition between the city and the store's décor.
