Hermès: Melbourne store reopens

Hermès announces the reopening of its Melbourne store, following renovation and expansion.



Opened on Collins Street ten years ago, this is one of

six Hermès addresses in Australia, where the Parisian house has been present for almost four decades.



Located on the corner of Collins Street and Exhibition Street, the building is a Victorian heritage site and welcomes visitors to a lobby that creates a transition between the city and the store's décor.



