Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:00 2023-02-06 am EST
1742.50 EUR   -2.00%
02:12pHermes, NFT creator spar over 'MetaBirkins' in trademark trial
RE
01/30Gucci's challenge: reigniting heat while boosting timeless appeal
RE
01/30BlackRock ups lobbying spending, Renault and Nissan's deal: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 30
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hermes, NFT creator spar over 'MetaBirkins' in trademark trial

02/06/2023 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A craftswoman works on a Birkin bag at the luxury goods Hermes factory in Seloncourt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hermes International SCA urged a U.S. jury on Monday to find that a creator of non-fungible tokens violated its trademark for Birkin bags, while lawyers for the "MetaBirkins" maker countered that the images were art.

The French fashion house in 2022 sued Mason Rothschild to recover profits he made by selling NFTs depicting Birkin bags covered in colorful fur without seeking Hermes' permission, claiming Rothschild sought to trick consumers into believing he had partnered with Hermes to sell the digital assets.

"He wanted to cash in on the Birkin name," Oren Warshavsky, a lawyer for Hermes, told jurors in closing arguments in Manhattan federal court after five days of testimony.

Rhett Millsaps, a lawyer for Rothschild, said in his closing argument that the NFTs were an "artistic experiment" protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

"He never tried to mislead anyone into believing that the MetaBirkins came from Hermes," Millsaps said, arguing that Rothschild wanted credit for the project.

The case is being watched for its potential to clarify how trademark law will be applied to NFTs, digital assets that can be used to verify an artwork's authenticity.

Warshavsky said Hermes was working on its own Birkin NFTs at the time, and accused Rothschild of "cybersquatting" by trying to beat the company to the market. He said Hermes would not have brought the lawsuit if Rothschild had complied with a December 2021 cease-and-desist letter demanding he stop selling the NFTs.

Jonathan Harris, another lawyer for Rothschild, said his client added a disclaimer stating that Hermes was not associated with the NFTs after he received the letter.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations later Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -2.00% 1742.5 Real-time Quote.23.05%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 16.77% 47 Real-time Quote.7.76%
All news about HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
02:12pHermes, NFT creator spar over 'MetaBirkins' in trademark trial
RE
01/30Gucci's challenge: reigniting heat while boosting timeless appeal
RE
01/30BlackRock ups lobbying spending, Renault and Nissan..
MS
01/28Gucci names De Sarno as creative director with task of reviving brand
RE
01/24HERMES : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
01/24Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/23Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
01/20European shares gain on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/19For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
RE
01/19HERMES : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 454 M 12 430 M 12 430 M
Net income 2022 3 181 M 3 452 M 3 452 M
Net cash 2022 7 979 M 8 659 M 8 659 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,8x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 186 B 202 B 202 B
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 18 428
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 778,00 €
Average target price 1 542,32 €
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL23.05%201 699
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE21.99%450 996
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA20.27%89 150
ESSILORLUXOTTICA5.59%86 335
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.30%40 731
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED14.17%40 398