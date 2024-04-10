HERMÈS : Oddo BHF raises its price target
Estimating that 'first-quarter growth should remain in double digits in most zones, driven by the price increases implemented at the start of the year', it has slightly raised its forecast for this period from +12.8% to +13.5% in organic terms.
The share's performance since the start of the year remains flattering, and consensus expectations in terms of both growth and profitability seem optimistic", says the analyst, who "for these reasons, remains cautious on the share".
