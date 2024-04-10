HERMÈS : Oddo BHF raises its price target

While reiterating its 'neutral' opinion on Hermès 'in view of expectations for the value', Oddo BHF has raised its price target from 2145 to 2249 euros to reflect updated market parameters.



Estimating that 'first-quarter growth should remain in double digits in most zones, driven by the price increases implemented at the start of the year', it has slightly raised its forecast for this period from +12.8% to +13.5% in organic terms.



The share's performance since the start of the year remains flattering, and consensus expectations in terms of both growth and profitability seem optimistic", says the analyst, who "for these reasons, remains cautious on the share".



