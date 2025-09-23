Oddo BHF believes that the stock's valuation remains high. The analyst therefore maintains a neutral rating on it with an unchanged TP of €2323



Oddo BHF points out that the climate surrounding the stock has changed since the publication of its H1 results: it has lost nearly 7% over Q3 as a whole, at this stage, compared with a luxury sector which is up nearly 4%, with LVMH up 11% and Kering up 45%.



"This underperformance, which is unusual in the recent period, reflects investors' expectations of top-line growth of less than 10% for some time to come. At the same time, it reflects growing hopes of a cyclical recovery in the sector, which would primarily benefit the brands that have slowed down the most," the broker says.



Our opinion at this stage tends to run counter to these assessments: 1) we expect a very gradual recovery in growth in the sector, and 2) Hermès' fundamentals relative to the sector have not really deteriorated, in our view.



Oddo BHF believes that the company's description of general trends at the end of the third quarter suggests relative stability in the overall trend compared with the second quarter, which showed 9% growth at constant currency.



In particular, there has been no significant acceleration in demand in China, but performance has been good everywhere else, with the Americas region in particular continuing to show robust growth.



We have very slightly modified our Q3 and Q4 revenue growth scenario (Q3 to 9.4% vs. 9.6% previously, Q4 to 8.6% vs. 8.4%) with no impact on our 2025 annual forecasts (revenue growth +8.5%, EBIT margin at 39.8%, i.e., 38.3% in H2). For Q3, we have slightly raised our growth forecast for the Americas to +12% (Q2: 12.3%) and for Japan to +13.5% (Q2: 14.7%), but lowered our forecast for the Asia-Pacific region to 6.5% (Q2: 5.2%), Oddo BHF concluded.