Hermès International reported a 4.8% increase in sales for Q3 2025, to €3.88bn, with 9.6% growth at constant exchange rates.



The luxury goods company thus claims a slight improvement in its performance at constant exchange rates in Q3 compared with Q2, as well as an acceleration in its clothing-accessories and silk-textiles businesses.



Revenue at end-September 2025 amounted to just over €11.9bn, up 6.3% as reported and up 8.6% at constant exchange rates, with "leather goods, saddlery and other Hermès businesses posting solid growth."



In Q3, Hermès stayed on course thanks to solid growth that attests to the success of our model. We remain committed to addressing uncertainties, it said.



Over the medium term, despite economic, geopolitical, and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group has once again confirmed an ambitious revenue growth target at constant exchange rates.