  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:29 2022-11-17 am EST
1453.00 EUR   +0.73%
07:08aMacy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand
RE
11/15Designer labels for 15-year-olds? New generation splashes on luxury: Bain
RE
11/11Richemont Surges as Luxury Demand Keeps Going Strong
DJ
Macy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand

11/17/2022 | 07:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen outside Macy's in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Macy's Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday on resilient demand for high-end suits, gowns and beauty products as wealthier shoppers were undeterred by inflation.

Shares of the company rose 5% to $20.75 in premarket trading.

Like other retailers, Macy's has introduced more discounts to clear excess stock of casual and athleisure apparel, while luxury goods sales has held up relatively well. European high fashion companies including Hermes and Pernod Ricard have said they would continue to raise prices heading into the crucial holiday season, signaling no fear of any slowdown in demand from the wealthy.

The department store chain said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted profit of $4.07 to $4.27 per share compared with its previous forecast of $4 to $4.20.

Net sales at the department store chain fell to $5.23 billion in the third quarter ended Oct, 29 compared with $5.44 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.76% 1453 Real-time Quote.-6.09%
MACY'S, INC. -8.07% 19.71 Delayed Quote.-24.71%
PERNOD RICARD -0.76% 184 Real-time Quote.-12.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 465 M 11 927 M 11 927 M
Net income 2022 3 171 M 3 298 M 3 298 M
Net cash 2022 7 969 M 8 290 M 8 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 151 B 157 B 157 B
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 18 428
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 442,50 €
Average target price 1 409,87 €
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-6.09%156 864
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.91%364 164
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-8.54%79 197
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-14.79%69 386
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.15%45 362
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-25.24%30 607