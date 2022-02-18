Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 11:38:42 am
1255 EUR   +1.09%
02:22aProduction caps limit Hermes sales growth in Q4
RE
02:16aHermès' FY21 Profit Soars 77% On Fashion Accessories, Footwear Boost
MT
02:01aHERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Full Year Results
GL
Production caps limit Hermes sales growth in Q4

02/18/2022 | 02:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Hermes logo is seen in Paris

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes said sales grew by 11% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a touch below market expectations as self-imposed production caps meant the group could not keep up with demand for its handbags.

Sales at the leather goods and saddlery division, which includes its famed Birkin and Kelly handbags and accounts for almost half of total sales, fell by 5.4% over the period, with the company citing capacity constraints.

Hermes traditionally caps volume growth in its leather goods production at 7-8% annually, preferring to have long waiting lists for its prized handbags rather than accelerate production.

Hermes said overall sales rose to 2.38 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in the three months to December, with U.S. shoppers in particular driving growth. That compared with a consensus forecast for revenues of 2.53 billion euros and 12% growth at constant exchange rates cited by UBS.

Sales growth in the key holiday season at Hermes slowed down from the stellar pace seen in the previous quarters of the year, in contrast with the acceleration seen for most of the luxury sector.

That said, the group has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than many rivals, and its 2021 sales grew by 42% from a year earlier and by 33% from their pre-crisis, 2019 levels.

Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told reporters Hermes had increased global prices by 3.5% on average this year, above the usual increase rate of 1.5%, to reflect a rise in production costs.

($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 967 M 10 192 M 10 192 M
Net income 2021 2 340 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Net cash 2021 5 647 M 6 419 M 6 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 131 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 16 966
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 255,00 €
Average target price 1 404,89 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-18.29%149 270
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED21.48%1 203
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-18.15%720
VERA BRADLEY, INC.-3.41%277
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED-1.06%259
SJ GROUP CO., LTD.11.14%198