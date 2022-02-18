Production caps limit Hermes sales growth in Q4

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes said
sales grew by 11% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a touch below
market expectations as self-imposed production caps meant the
group could not keep up with demand for its handbags.
Sales at the leather goods and saddlery division, which
includes its famed Birkin and Kelly handbags and accounts for
almost half of total sales, fell by 5.4% over the period, with
the company citing capacity constraints.
Hermes traditionally caps volume growth in its leather goods
production at 7-8% annually, preferring to have long waiting
lists for its prized handbags rather than accelerate production.
Hermes said overall sales rose to 2.38 billion euros ($2.71
billion) in the three months to December, with U.S. shoppers in
particular driving growth. That compared with a consensus
forecast for revenues of 2.53 billion euros and 12% growth at
constant exchange rates cited by UBS.
Sales growth in the key holiday season at Hermes slowed down
from the stellar pace seen in the previous quarters of the year,
in contrast with the acceleration seen for most of the luxury
sector.
That said, the group has weathered the coronavirus pandemic
better than many rivals, and its 2021 sales grew by 42% from a
year earlier and by 33% from their pre-crisis, 2019 levels.
Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told reporters Hermes had
increased global prices by 3.5% on average this year, above the
usual increase rate of 1.5%, to reflect a rise in production
costs.
($1 = 0.8796 euros)
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)