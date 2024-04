Hermes Transportes Blindados SA is a Peru-based company providing security solutions to business customers. Its offering includes logistics services for Valuables, Channels, Documents and Smart Security. Valuables Logistics covers financial, commercial and mining sectors, offering transportation, money processing and custody, metal exportation and specialized services, among others. Channels Logistics provides agencies with a range of cash management administrative services. Documents Logistics incudes couriers’ services nationally, locally and internally, custody, backup and digitalization, among others. Smart Security covers valuables transportation-related services for minor amounts.

Sector Business Support Services