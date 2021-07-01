Log in
    HOFS.Q   BMG4511M1082

HERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.

(HOFS.Q)
Hermitage Offshore Services : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT (Form 6-K)

07/01/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT


Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Debtors' Joint Plan Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. ('Hermitage Offshore,' or the 'Company') announced that the Company's Debtors' Modified Joint Plan Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the 'Plan') which was confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on June 23, 2021, has been substantially consummated and therefore went effective as of June 30, 2021.

Pursuant to the Plan, all allowed administrative expenses and unsecured creditors' claims will be paid in full, with the balance of the Company's funds, less holdbacks for wind-down activities and certain professional fees, distributed to the secured lenders. Under the Plan, all issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be cancelled without further consideration.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this current report may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'could' and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.



Disclaimer

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
