Hermitage Offshore Services : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT (Form 6-K)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Debtors' Joint Plan Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code





Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. ('Hermitage Offshore,' or the 'Company') announced that the Company's Debtors' Modified Joint Plan Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the 'Plan') which was confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on June 23, 2021, has been substantially consummated and therefore went effective as of June 30, 2021.





Pursuant to the Plan, all allowed administrative expenses and unsecured creditors' claims will be paid in full, with the balance of the Company's funds, less holdbacks for wind-down activities and certain professional fees, distributed to the secured lenders. Under the Plan, all issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be cancelled without further consideration.





