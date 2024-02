Hero Innovation Group Inc. is a Canada-based financial technology company. The Company is in the business of delivering financial solutions. The Company’s products include SideKick and Hero Financials. Hero Financials is the Company’s flagship product to accommodate the variety of tech and financial services offered to its customers. SideKick is a turnkey solution that allows international parents to send, monitor and control funds for their children while they study in Canada. SideKick is powered by Mastercard and can be used anywhere a prepaid Mastercard is accepted, in-store and online. The Company offers technology, including Digital Wallet Accounts, Budget Management, Security & Monitoring, Money Transfer Integration, Hub Solution & APIs, and Data Management.

Sector Business Support Services