  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Hero MotoCorp Limited
  News
  Summary
    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
Dr. Pawan Munjal Announces to the World New Brand ‘Vida' for Electric Mobility

03/04/2022 | 10:39am EST
Along With US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund to Nurture Over 10,000 Entrepreneurs in ESG Solutions

In keeping with the relentless pursuit towards its vision – Be the Future of Mobility – Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled Vida, Powered by Hero, a brand-new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005159/en/

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp at the unveiling of the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, a world new brand for electric mobility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp at the unveiling of the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, a world new brand for electric mobility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing Vida, Powered by Hero at a one-of-its-kind Carbon Neutral event at the exclusive Clarence Island in Dubai on Thursday evening (March 3), Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund. The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet.

With a focus on sustainability, and the vision of a flourishing, meaningful world for future generations, Dr. Munjal highlighted focused action-points for bringing his vision to life at the event.

Unveiling the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, Powered by Hero Dr. Pawan Munjal said, “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place.”

“When I see our future generations, especially my grandchildren, all I want to do is build a future of optimism, a future of positive energy, a future which is clean, where everyone has something to look forward to and participate in something bigger and better. With the creation of ‘Vida’ we will offer everyone the opportunity to thrive, grow and live better while continuing to move the way they want. I will lead this initiative from the front,” Dr Munjal added.

As a central pillar of the future-ready strategy, Dr. Munjal unveiled the new brand to lead the mobility transformation across the world. Vida, Powered by Hero will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp’s initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022.

The one-of-a-kind event was attended by global thought leaders, senior government representatives and the diplomatic corps in the UAE, policy makers and various stake holders of Hero MotoCorp, including the Board of Directors, senior employees from around the world, dealers, global distributors, supply chain partners and other associates.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
