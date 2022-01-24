Hero MotoCorp : Appointment

January 24, 2022 The Secretary, Asst. Vice President, Listing Deptt., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot C-1, Block G, 25th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001 Scrip Code: HEROMOTOCO Scrip Code: 500182

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 24th January 2022, has approved an investment of up to INR 700 crore (Rupees Seven Hundred crore) in one or more tranches, in Hero FinCorp Limited (HFCL). The investment is subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature. The requisite information is disclosed in the Annexure A.

The Board has also appointed Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective February 1, 2022. The relevant details are attached as Annexure B.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Hero MotoCorp Limited

(Neerja Sharma)

Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

