Hero MotoCorp : Appointment
January 24, 2022
The Secretary,
Asst. Vice President, Listing Deptt.,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot C-1, Block G,
25th Floor,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (E),
Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 051
MUMBAI - 400 001
Scrip Code: HEROMOTOCO
Scrip Code: 500182
Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 24
th January 2022, has approved an investment of up to INR 700 crore (Rupees Seven Hundred crore) in one or more tranches, in Hero FinCorp Limited (HFCL). The investment is subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature. The requisite information is disclosed in the Annexure A.
The Board has also appointed Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective February 1, 2022. The relevant details are attached as Annexure B.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Hero MotoCorp Limited
(Neerja Sharma)
Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Encl: As above
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,
Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India
Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399
HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J
Annexure A
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Name of the target entity, details in brief
Hero FinCorp Ltd. (HFCL)
such as size, turnover etc.
Hero FinCorp Ltd. primarily deals in
financing retail and corporate customers
through products including two-wheeler
financing, term loans, working capital loans,
loan against property, bill discounting,
leasing, etc.
Turnover for the year ended March 2021
was Rs. 4,091.64 Crore.
Whether the acquisition would fall within
Yes, the investment is being made in Hero
related party transaction(s) and whether
FinCorp Ltd., Associate company, and will
the promoter/ promoter group/ group
therefore be a related party transaction.
companies have any interest in the entity
Hero FinCorp Ltd. belongs to Promoter
being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and
details thereof and whether the same is
Group of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL) and
done at "arms length"
holds 1,370 shares in HMCL.
The investment is proposed to be made on
an arm's length basis.
Industry to which the entity being acquired
Non-Banking Financial Company
belongs
Objects and effects of acquisition (including
HFCL is in the process of raising capital of
but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for
upto Rs. 2,000 core through private
acquisition of target entity, if its business is
placement for its business purposes. HMCL
outside the main line of business of the
investment of Rs. 700 crore is towards
listed entity)
participation in this capital raise round.
Brief details of any governmental or
No regulatory approval is required
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition;
Indicative time period for completion of the
April 30, 2022 (tentative)
acquisition
Nature of consideration - whether cash
Cash
consideration or share swap and
details of the same
Cost of acquisition or the price at which the
INR 700 crore
shares are acquired
Percentage of shareholding / control
Investment is being made in CCPS
acquired and / or number of shares
(Compulsorily Convertible
Preference
acquired
Shares) to be issued by HFCL.
Prior to the proposed investment, HMCL's
shareholding in HFCL is 41.2%.
The exact shareholding of HMCL in HFCL
post the investment, will be determined
upon completion of capital raise round by
HFCL.
Brief background about the entity acquired
Hero FinCorp Ltd. is registered as Non-
in terms of products/line of business
Deposit accepting Non-Banking Finance
acquired, date of incorporation, history of
Company as per RBI Regulations with
last 3 years turnover, country in which the
Registration No. 14.00266. The Company
acquired entity has presence and any other
primarily deals in financing retail and
significant information (in brief)
corporate customers through
products
including two-wheeler financing, term
loans, working capital loans, loan against
property, bill discounting, leasing, etc.
Date of Incorporation - December 16, 1991
Turnover of last 3 years -
2020-21 - Rs. 4,091.64 Crore
2019-20 - Rs. 3,702.62 Crore
2018-19 - Rs. 2,492.52 Crore
Country in which HFCL has presence - India
Annexure B
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
S.
Particulars
Disclosures
No.
1.
Reason for change
Appointment
viz. appointment, resignation,
removal, death or otherwise.
2.
Date of Appointment
Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor has been appointed as the
Company Secretary
st& Compliance Officer of the
Company effective 1 February, 2022.
3.
Brief profile (in case of
Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor is a fellow member of the
appointment)
Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a
law graduate, with more than 20 years of
experience in corporate laws and compliances.
4.
Disclosure of relationships
Not Applicable
between directors (in case of
appointment of director)
Disclaimer
Hero Motocorp Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:43:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
