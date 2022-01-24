Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hero MotoCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/24
2706.75 INR   -1.57%
12:44pHERO MOTOCORP : Appointment
PU
01/18Poema Global, Gogoro to Receive Additional PIPE Investment
MT
01/17Hero MotoCorp Partners with Automotive Skills Development Council of India
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hero MotoCorp : Appointment

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 24, 2022

The Secretary,

Asst. Vice President, Listing Deptt.,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot C-1, Block G,

25th Floor,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Scrip Code: HEROMOTOCO

Scrip Code: 500182

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 24th January 2022, has approved an investment of up to INR 700 crore (Rupees Seven Hundred crore) in one or more tranches, in Hero FinCorp Limited (HFCL). The investment is subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature. The requisite information is disclosed in the Annexure A.

The Board has also appointed Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective February 1, 2022. The relevant details are attached as Annexure B.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Hero MotoCorp Limited

(Neerja Sharma)

Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,

Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India

Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399

HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J

Annexure A

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Name of the target entity, details in brief

Hero FinCorp Ltd. (HFCL)

such as size, turnover etc.

Hero FinCorp Ltd. primarily deals in

financing retail and corporate customers

through products including two-wheeler

financing, term loans, working capital loans,

loan against property, bill discounting,

leasing, etc.

Turnover for the year ended March 2021

was Rs. 4,091.64 Crore.

Whether the acquisition would fall within

Yes, the investment is being made in Hero

related party transaction(s) and whether

FinCorp Ltd., Associate company, and will

the promoter/ promoter group/ group

therefore be a related party transaction.

companies have any interest in the entity

Hero FinCorp Ltd. belongs to Promoter

being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and

details thereof and whether the same is

Group of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL) and

done at "arms length"

holds 1,370 shares in HMCL.

The investment is proposed to be made on

an arm's length basis.

Industry to which the entity being acquired

Non-Banking Financial Company

belongs

Objects and effects of acquisition (including

HFCL is in the process of raising capital of

but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for

upto Rs. 2,000 core through private

acquisition of target entity, if its business is

placement for its business purposes. HMCL

outside the main line of business of the

investment of Rs. 700 crore is towards

listed entity)

participation in this capital raise round.

Brief details of any governmental or

No regulatory approval is required

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

Indicative time period for completion of the

April 30, 2022 (tentative)

acquisition

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,

Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India

Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399

HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J

Nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash

consideration or share swap and

details of the same

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the

INR 700 crore

shares are acquired

Percentage of shareholding / control

Investment is being made in CCPS

acquired and / or number of shares

(Compulsorily Convertible

Preference

acquired

Shares) to be issued by HFCL.

Prior to the proposed investment, HMCL's

shareholding in HFCL is 41.2%.

The exact shareholding of HMCL in HFCL

post the investment, will be determined

upon completion of capital raise round by

HFCL.

Brief background about the entity acquired

Hero FinCorp Ltd. is registered as Non-

in terms of products/line of business

Deposit accepting Non-Banking Finance

acquired, date of incorporation, history of

Company as per RBI Regulations with

last 3 years turnover, country in which the

Registration No. 14.00266. The Company

acquired entity has presence and any other

primarily deals in financing retail and

significant information (in brief)

corporate customers through

products

including two-wheeler financing, term

loans, working capital loans, loan against

property, bill discounting, leasing, etc.

Date of Incorporation - December 16, 1991

Turnover of last 3 years -

2020-21 - Rs. 4,091.64 Crore

2019-20 - Rs. 3,702.62 Crore

2018-19 - Rs. 2,492.52 Crore

Country in which HFCL has presence - India

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,

Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India

Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399

HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J

Annexure B

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

S.

Particulars

Disclosures

No.

1.

Reason for change

Appointment

viz. appointment, resignation,

removal, death or otherwise.

2.

Date of Appointment

Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor has been appointed as the

Company Secretary st& Compliance Officer of the

Company effective 1 February, 2022.

3.

Brief profile (in case of

Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor is a fellow member of the

appointment)

Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a

law graduate, with more than 20 years of

experience in corporate laws and compliances.

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Not Applicable

between directors (in case of

appointment of director)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,

Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India

Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399

HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J

Disclaimer

Hero Motocorp Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
12:44pHERO MOTOCORP : Appointment
PU
01/18Poema Global, Gogoro to Receive Additional PIPE Investment
MT
01/17Hero MotoCorp Partners with Automotive Skills Development Council of India
MT
01/17Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Monday; Hero MotoCorp Jumps 5%
MT
01/17Indian shares hit near 3-month high on jump in automakers, UltraTech Cement
RE
01/16Hero MotoCorp to Invest Up To $57 Million More in Indian Electric Vehicle Manufacturer
MT
01/14India's Hero Motocorp to invest over $56 million in EV start-up Ather Energy
RE
01/14Hero MotoCorp Opens New Store in El Salvador
MT
01/13Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive INR 4.2 billion in funding ..
CI
01/10Hero Motocorp Limited Names Arun Jaura as New Chief Technology Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 330 B 4 425 M 4 425 M
Net income 2022 30 006 M 402 M 402 M
Net cash 2022 96 351 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 541 B 7 240 M 7 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 793
Free-Float -
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hero MotoCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 706,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Arun Jaura Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. P. Clarke Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
Neerja Sharma Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED9.97%7 393
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 315
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED2.46%9 966
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.15%8 398
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-11.28%5 146
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-20.26%4 701