  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hero MotoCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
2799.55 INR   +0.24%
04:14aHERO MOTOCORP : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/14Indian Indices Settle in Red Zone; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Climbs 2%
MT
07/03Hero MotoCorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Rise to 484,867 Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hero MotoCorp : Newspaper Advertisements

07/16/2022 | 04:14am EDT
July 16, 2022

The Secretary,

Asst. Vice President, Listing Deptt.,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot C-1, Block G,

25th Floor,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Scrip Code: HEROMOTOCO

Scrip Code: 500182

Re: Newspaper advertisement- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

Please find enclosed herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement published today confirming despatch of the Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report for the FY 2021- 22 and providing information pertaining to e-voting, conducting AGM through VC/OAVM and Book Closure.

This is submitted for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Hero MotoCorp Limited

(Dhiraj Kapoor)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Regd. Office: The Grand Plaza, Plot No. 2, Nelson Mandela Road,

Vasant Kunj - Phase - II, New Delhi - 110070, India

Tel. +91-11-46044220, Fax +91-11-46044399

HeroMotoCorp.com CIN: L35911DL1984PLC017354 PAN: AAACH0812J

Disclaimer

Hero Motocorp Limited published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
