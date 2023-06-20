INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead slide in Indian shares ahead of Powell's testimony

BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) -
India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes declined on
Tuesday, led by a slide in high-weightage financials as caution
prevailed across global equities a day ahead of U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.
The blue-chip Nifty index fell 0.24% to 18,711
as of 10:05 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
lost 0.32% to 62,963.33.
Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with
financials losing 0.5%.
Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the
midcaps little changed and smallcaps
gaining 0.2%.
"Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears,
anxiety ahead of Powell's testimony and delayed monsoon have
spurred caution," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president
(research) at Mehta Equities.
Asian markets fell on worries that China's latest
rate cut
was not enough to boost economic growth. Wall Street
equities were closed on Monday for a federal holiday.
Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies
on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are
pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a 25-basis points rate hike by
the Fed at its July meeting, after a pause in June.
Among individual stocks, IIFL Securities
lost
15% after India's market regulator banned its stockbroking
unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing
alleged misuse of client funds.
Hero MotoCorp lost over 1% and was among the
top Nifty 50 losers. The two-wheeler maker's shares have fallen
for five sessions in a row amid the corporate affairs ministry's
probe into
alleged diversion of funds
. Hero MotoCorp was the top loser in auto index
as well, which fell 0.5%.
On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company
gained
over 7% on media reports that said UK's abrdn plc
will sell shares in the company.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia
Cheema, Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)