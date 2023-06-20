Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hero MotoCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
2782.45 INR   -1.72%
12:36aINDIA STOCKS-Financials lead slide in Indian shares ahead of Powell's testimony
RE
06/19Profit Booking Weighs Down Indian Equities
MT
06/19INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex drop on profit-taking near record highs
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead slide in Indian shares ahead of Powell's testimony

06/20/2023 | 12:36am EDT
BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) -

India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes declined on Tuesday, led by a slide in high-weightage financials as caution prevailed across global equities a day ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty index fell 0.24% to 18,711 as of 10:05 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.32% to 62,963.33.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with financials losing 0.5%.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the midcaps little changed and smallcaps gaining 0.2%.

"Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, anxiety ahead of Powell's testimony and delayed monsoon have spurred caution," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Asian markets fell on worries that China's latest

rate cut

was not enough to boost economic growth. Wall Street equities were closed on Monday for a federal holiday.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a 25-basis points rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting, after a pause in June.

Among individual stocks, IIFL Securities

lost

15% after India's market regulator banned its stockbroking unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds.

Hero MotoCorp lost over 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 losers. The two-wheeler maker's shares have fallen for five sessions in a row amid the corporate affairs ministry's probe into

alleged diversion of funds

. Hero MotoCorp was the top loser in auto index as well, which fell 0.5%.

On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company

gained

over 7% on media reports that said UK's abrdn plc will sell shares in the company.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.14% 215.2 Delayed Quote.13.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.71% 0.68004 Delayed Quote.0.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.27764 Delayed Quote.5.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.75577 Delayed Quote.2.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.0914 Delayed Quote.2.22%
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED 6.56% 2019.9 Delayed Quote.-13.25%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -1.72% 2782.45 End-of-day quote.1.66%
IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED 1.93% 71.2 End-of-day quote.10.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012176 Delayed Quote.0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.6172 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
NIFTY 50 -0.48% 18667.5 Delayed Quote.3.98%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.34% 63168.3 Real-time Quote.3.83%
TOPIX INDEX -0.58% 2278.18 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 336 B 4 104 M 4 104 M
Net income 2023 27 577 M 337 M 337 M
Net cash 2023 90 706 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 556 B 6 788 M 6 788 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 173
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hero MotoCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 782,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niranjan Gupta Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Kant Munjal Executive Chairman
Arun Jaura Chief Technology Officer
Reema Jain Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael J. P. Clarke Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED1.66%6 788
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED27.14%16 031
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED8.22%11 823
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.31.50%9 451
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.16%7 840
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.39.05%6 861
