Hero Motocorp Ltd is the worldwide leader of motorcycle manufacturing. Net sales break down by activity as follows : - sale of motorcycles (88.2%): 7.6 million units sold in 2018/19; - sale of spare parts (8.4%); - other (3.4%): primarily services. At the end of March 2019, the group has 7 production plants in India (5) Bangladesh and Colombia. Products are marketed through a network of over 6,500 dealers and outlets in India. India accounts for 97.1% of net sales.