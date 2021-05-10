Indian shares rise as metal stocks extend gains on strong commodity prices

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a
fourth straight session on Monday as metal stocks climbed
further on strong commodity prices, with Tata Steel
scaling a fresh peak.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.77% to 14,944.25 by
0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced
0.78% to 49,575.49. Last week, the indexes gained 1.3% and 0.9%,
respectively.
Metal shares rose nearly 3% in early trade as
iron ore futures surged on strong Chinese demand and copper
prices hit a record high amid an outlook for tight supply and
strong demand fuelled by a global economic
recovery..
The sub-index added 4.73% on Friday and was on track for its
fourth straight session of gain early on Monday.
Tata Steel rose 3.95% to a record high and was the top
gainer on the Nifty 50 index.
Meanwhile, benchmark Nifty 50 component Hero MotoCorp
slipped 0.66% in early trade after the world's largest
two-wheeler maker said it was extending closure of its
manufacturing facilities across India until May 16 due to rising
cases of the coronavirus infections.
Asian equity markets were firm on hopes that interest rates
will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure after weak
U.S. jobs data on Friday.
