Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hero MotoCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares rise as metal stocks extend gains on strong commodity prices

05/10/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as metal stocks climbed further on strong commodity prices, with Tata Steel scaling a fresh peak.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.77% to 14,944.25 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.78% to 49,575.49. Last week, the indexes gained 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Metal shares rose nearly 3% in early trade as iron ore futures surged on strong Chinese demand and copper prices hit a record high amid an outlook for tight supply and strong demand fuelled by a global economic recovery..

The sub-index added 4.73% on Friday and was on track for its fourth straight session of gain early on Monday.

Tata Steel rose 3.95% to a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, benchmark Nifty 50 component Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.66% in early trade after the world's largest two-wheeler maker said it was extending closure of its manufacturing facilities across India until May 16 due to rising cases of the coronavirus infections.

Asian equity markets were firm on hopes that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -1.95% 2856.3 End-of-day quote.-8.14%
SENSEX 30 0.52% 49206.47 Real-time Quote.3.05%
TATA STEEL BSL LIMITED 9.98% 95.85 End-of-day quote.140.83%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 7.43% 1182.35 End-of-day quote.83.72%
All news about HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
12:08aIndian shares rise as metal stocks extend gains on strong commodity prices
RE
05/09HERO MOTOCORP  : India's Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at its plants due to pan..
RE
05/06HERO MOTOCORP  : Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Clock Growth in Q4
MT
05/06Hero MotoCorp Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 45% on Strong Vehicle Sales
DJ
05/06Indian shares end at one-week high as IT, metal stocks climb
RE
05/06Indian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 mln
RE
05/02Hero MotoCorp to Extend Plant Closure Until May 9
DJ
05/02HERO MOTOCORP  : Sells 372,285 Units in April
MT
04/30HERO MOTOCORP  : Launches Virtual Showroom
MT
04/29Indian Stocks End in Green for Fourth Straight Session; JSW Steel Soars 10%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 304 B 4 151 M 4 151 M
Net income 2021 28 690 M 391 M 391 M
Net cash 2021 79 882 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 571 B 7 790 M 7 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 599
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hero MotoCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 856,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vikram S. Kasbekar Chief Technical Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. P. Clarke Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
Neerja Sharma Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.14%7 790
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%15 274
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.33.89%9 071
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-4.47%9 018
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.33.41%7 618
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.0.50%5 901