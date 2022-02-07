Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/04
2722.35 INR   -2.04%
Indian shares slip as private-sector lenders, automakers weigh
RE
Indian Benchmarks End the Week in Red; Hero MotoCorp Slides 2%
MT
Indian shares fall as Reliance, banks slip
RE
Indian shares slip as private-sector lenders, automakers weigh

02/07/2022 | 12:29am EST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by losses in stocks of private-sector lenders and automakers, while state-controlled banks pushed higher after a batch of strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.68% at 17,397.75, as of 0527 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.64% to 58,271.43. The indexes were headed for their third straight session of losses.

"Results have been very good so far, there is no problem on that front," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai, adding that the banking sector was showing signs of recovery.

Out of the 36 Nifty 50 companies that have reported earnings so far, 20 have beat analysts' estimates by an average 11.7%, Refinitiv data showed.

"The problem is with elevated crude prices, rising interest rates and bond yields," Prabhakar said. "(The) Spike in bond yields in Europe is an alarm for India."

Asian share markets were also weaker on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday caused a spike in bond yields and added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto sub-index tumbled 1.6%, led by a 3.5% drop in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp . Data from a retail industry body showed total vehicle retail sales in January dropped 10.7%.

Heavyweight non-bank lender Bajaj Finance slid 2.1%, while private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India, India's largest lender, rose 3.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, while smaller peer Bank of Baroda jumped nearly 10% after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, surged 4.1% to its highest since July 2019.

Steel major Tata Steel climbed 3.3% after beating estimates for quarterly profit.

India's bond and forex markets were shut, while the central bank has rescheduled its monetary policy committee meeting by a day to Feb. 8-10, citing a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.63% 7155.9 End-of-day quote.2.57%
BANK OF BARODA -2.74% 106.6 End-of-day quote.30.08%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -3.34% 56.5 End-of-day quote.10.03%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.62% 1498.75 Delayed Quote.3.01%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -2.04% 2722.35 End-of-day quote.10.61%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.30% 794.5 Delayed Quote.8.77%
NIFTY 50 -0.67% 17392.4 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NIFTY 500 -0.56% 14996.5 Delayed Quote.0.60%
SENSEX 30 -0.24% 58644.82 Real-time Quote.0.67%
STATE BK OF INDIA 3.24% 546.6 Delayed Quote.15.17%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 0.90% 1176.15 End-of-day quote.5.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 328 B 4 400 M 4 400 M
Net income 2022 29 770 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2022 96 674 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 544 B 7 288 M 7 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 8 793
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Arun Jaura Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. P. Clarke Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
Dhiraj Kapoor Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED10.61%7 288
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 823
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED1.51%9 631
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.85%8 433
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-5.15%5 501
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED4.13%4 156