Indian shares slip as private-sector lenders, automakers weigh

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by losses in stocks of private-sector lenders and
automakers, while state-controlled banks pushed higher after a
batch of strong quarterly results.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.68% at
17,397.75, as of 0527 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex
slipped 0.64% to 58,271.43. The indexes were headed for their
third straight session of losses.
"Results have been very good so far, there is no problem on
that front," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital
in Mumbai, adding that the banking sector was showing signs of
recovery.
Out of the 36 Nifty 50 companies that have reported earnings
so far, 20 have beat analysts' estimates by an average 11.7%,
Refinitiv data showed.
"The problem is with elevated crude prices, rising interest
rates and bond yields," Prabhakar said. "(The) Spike in bond
yields in Europe is an alarm for India."
Asian share markets were also weaker on Monday after strong
U.S. jobs data on Friday caused a spike in bond yields and added
to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto sub-index tumbled
1.6%, led by a 3.5% drop in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp
. Data from a retail industry body showed total vehicle
retail sales in January dropped 10.7%.
Heavyweight non-bank lender Bajaj Finance slid
2.1%, while private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI
Bank fell 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.
Meanwhile, State Bank of India, India's largest
lender, rose 3.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit
for the third quarter, while smaller peer Bank of Baroda
jumped nearly 10% after its quarterly profit more than
doubled.
The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks
state-owned lenders, surged 4.1% to its highest since July 2019.
Steel major Tata Steel climbed 3.3% after beating
estimates for quarterly profit.
India's bond and forex markets were shut, while the central
bank has rescheduled its monetary policy committee meeting by a
day to Feb. 8-10, citing a public holiday in the state of
Maharashtra.
