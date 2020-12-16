Sensex, Nifty flat as Reliance, HDFC Bank offset losses in consumer stocks

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.08% to 13,693 by 0357 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 46,668.92. Both the indexes have now hit record highs in 18 of 27 sessions.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added India to a list of countries it says may be deliberately devaluing their currencies against the dollar.

In Mumbai trading, Hero MotoCorp rose 0.6% after India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sales said on Wednesday that it would be increasing the prices of its products by up to 1,500 rupees from January.

Shares of sugar companies Avadh Sugar & Energy, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Rana Sugars rose between 1.7% and 6.6%.

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a subsidy of 35 billion rupees ($476.04 million) to encourage sugar exports.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries and lender HDFC Bank were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Broader Asian markets were perched near record highs on progress towards a U.S. stimulus package and after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated its promise to keep interest rates low.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)