HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/16
3117.85 INR   +0.17%
Sensex, Nifty flat as Reliance, HDFC Bank offset losses in consumer stocks
HERO MOTOCORP : to Raise Vehicle Prices from Jan 1
HERO MOTOCORP : to Hike Product Prices from Start of 2021
Sensex, Nifty flat as Reliance, HDFC Bank offset losses in consumer stocks

12/16/2020 | 11:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday after scaling record highs at the open, as gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries offset weakness in consumer and technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.08% to 13,693 by 0357 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 46,668.92. Both the indexes have now hit record highs in 18 of 27 sessions.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added India to a list of countries it says may be deliberately devaluing their currencies against the dollar.

In Mumbai trading, Hero MotoCorp rose 0.6% after India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sales said on Wednesday that it would be increasing the prices of its products by up to 1,500 rupees from January.

Shares of sugar companies Avadh Sugar & Energy, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Rana Sugars rose between 1.7% and 6.6%.

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a subsidy of 35 billion rupees ($476.04 million) to encourage sugar exports.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries and lender HDFC Bank were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Broader Asian markets were perched near record highs on progress towards a U.S. stimulus package and after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated its promise to keep interest rates low.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)


BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED -2.61% 177.2 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED -0.67% 177.55 End-of-day quote.-23.60%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 0.17% 3117.85 End-of-day quote.27.58%
NIFTY 50 0.28% 13720.3 Delayed Quote.11.50%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.46% 1987.45 Delayed Quote.31.64%
SENSEX 30 0.87% 46666.46 Real-time Quote.12.12%
Sensex, Nifty flat as Reliance, HDFC Bank offset losses in consumer stocks
HERO MOTOCORP : to Raise Vehicle Prices from Jan 1
HERO MOTOCORP : to Hike Product Prices from Start of 2021
HERO MOTOCORP : Donates Three First Responder Vehicles to Healthcare Authorities..
India's passenger vehicle sales rise 5% in November - industry body
Hero MotoCorp Clocks 14% Rise in Total Sales in November
Hero MotoCorp Appoints New COO
Indian Indices See Big Losses on Thursday; Veto Switch Soars 20%
INDIA'S ECONOMY TO RETURN TO NORMAL : Barclays
Hero MotoCorp Sells 1.4 Million Units During 32-Day Festive Period in India
Financials
Sales 2021 286 B 3 896 M 3 896 M
Net income 2021 26 082 M 355 M 355 M
Net cash 2021 78 995 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 623 B 8 457 M 8 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 8 599
Free-Float 63,4%
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3 117,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Vikram S. Kasbekar Director, Executive Director-Operations & CTO
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sethi Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Pradeep Dinodia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED27.58%8 456
BAJAJ AUTO2.72%12 874
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.86%7 166
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-2.50%5 589
ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO.,LTD291.68%3 409
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED5.56%3 126
