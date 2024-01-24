“2024 is indeed special as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hero. Today we stand as a beacon of Indian ingenuity and enterprise, contributing significantly to the resurgence of our nation's manufacturing capabilities, engineering, innovation and technology prowess.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive chairman and Mr Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp at the unveil of the Mavrick 440 (Photo: Business Wire)

The global footprint of Hero MotoCorp today extends to nearly 50 countries across multiple continents, where Hero is not just a brand, but a shining example of a confident Bharat - mirroring the mood & vision of the nation - upbeat, dynamic, self-reliant and ambitious, championed by our honorable Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Bhai ji Modi.”

Unveiling the next frontier in the Future of Mobility, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles, today unveiled the highly anticipated second edition of Hero World at the state-of-the-art R&D hub, the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in the northern Indian city of Jaipur, India.

Taking the center stage were the latest production-ready vehicles in ICE segment, customer-centric solutions, technological innovations, with the focus placed firmly on electrification and sustainability.

Proudly announced its foray in the mid-weight category with the launch of Mavrick 440 motorcycle . With the Mavrick 440, a new technology flagship is blazing a trail for innovations, a perfect blend of dynamic design, and the signature reliability that Hero MotoCorp is renowned for

. With the Mavrick 440, a new technology flagship is blazing a trail for innovations, a perfect blend of dynamic design, and the signature reliability that Hero MotoCorp is renowned for Invigorates the ever-popular 125cc segment with the launch of Hero Xtreme 125R

Showcased its first three prototypes of Flex-Fuel Motorcycles – the ethanol-based Hero HF Deluxe, Splendor + and Glamour in keeping with the Government of India’s Flex Fuel Initiative

and in keeping with the Government of India’s Flex Fuel Initiative Presented Vida V1 Coupe that offers a seamless blend of practicality and personal expression and two EV concepts – the Lynx and Acro . Both these products developed at the company’s European R&D hub – the Tech Center Germany

that offers a seamless blend of practicality and personal expression and two EV concepts – the and . Both these products developed at the company’s European R&D hub – the Tech Center Germany Exhibited production-ready scooters – the Xoom 125 and the Xoom 160

and Showcased high-capacity premium Concept 2.5R XTunt

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero World is not just about showcasing cutting-edge vehicles; it's about introducing a spectrum of advanced solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. From premium motorcycles that redefine elegance to mass mobility solutions that address the pulse of a nation, our commitment to inclusivity is unwavering.”

