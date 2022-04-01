Hero Technologies : OTCQB Certification

OTCQB Certification

I, Gina Serkasevich, Chief Executive Officer of Hero Technologies Inc. ("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"): [[[[[[[[ ☐☐☐☐☒☐☐☐ ]]]]]]]] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2) Other (describe)

2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com is current and complete as of March 9, 2022 and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.

4. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date: Trading Symbol HENC The data in this chart is as of: 3/10/2022 Shares Authorized (A) 950,000,000 Total Shares Outstanding (B) 443,907,000 Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW) (C) 384,732,649 Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates (D) 1,297,260 Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B (E) 57,877,091 % Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW) (F) 13.03% Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW) (G) 1351 NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securi6es that are subject to resale restric6ons for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securi6es. NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an o%cer, director, any person who is the bene(cial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any A%liates thereof, or any Family Members of o%cers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adop6on, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securi6es are required to have a freely traded public 5oat of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemp6on applies. NOTE 3: Bene(cial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares vo6ng power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposi6on of, such security. OTCQB traded securi6es are required to have at least 50 bene(cial shareholders, unless an exemp6on applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Nevada in which the Company is organized or does business.

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc. Hart & Hart, LLC William Hart 1624 N. Washington St. Denver, CO 80203 (303) 839-0061

7. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below. Investor Brand Network The Chesapeake Group Ease Communications North Equities Stockify Media MP Financials TRAC8 Broadview Trading

8. Convertible Debt The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) # Shares Converted to Date Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).1 Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 2015 0 2,245,000 49,00 0 NA varied, generally 10 cents per share 0 P2B Capital (Des6ny Aigbe) Acquired notes from prior parent company of

1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

the public company Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

P2B Capital LLC, controlled by Destiny Aigbe, acquired a series of notes pursuant the our acquisition of control of the

Company on April 20, 2020. Please see the attached Debt Assignment Agreement as well as the invidividual notes. In February 2021, those notes were converted to stock. Please see the Notes Settlement Agreement. The company no longer has any convertible notes issued and outstanding.

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name City and State (and Country if outside US) Number of Shares Owned (list common, warrants and options separately) Percentage of Class of Shares Owned Magenta Value Holdings LLC - Destiny Aigbe 11405 Grayling Lane, Rockville, MD 20852 1,000,000 100% Holloman Value Holdings LLC - Collin Young 200 Wenrick Dr., Roanoke, TX 76262 81,892,111 18.45% James Bradley 1832 Carvers Bay Run, Fort Wayne, IN 102,337,228 23.05% DMB LLC - James Bradley 1832 Carvers Bay Run, Fort Wayne, IN 43,523,809 9.80% Dark Alpha Capital LLC - Destiny Aigbe 11405 Grayling Lane, Rockville, MD 20852 40,000,000 9.01% P2B Capital LLC Destiny Aigbe 11405 Grayling Lane, Rockville, MD 20852 21,761,905 4.90% Blair Value Holdings LLC - Destiny Aigbe 11405 Grayling Lane, Rockville, MD 20852 30,000,000 6.76% Rose Value Holdings LLC - Destiny Aigbe 11405 Grayling Lane, Rockville, MD 20852 30,000,000 6.76% Gina Serkasevich, CEO 310 Commons Trail Ln Huffman, TX 77336 925,000 0.21%

10.

Certification

Date: March 10, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Gina Serkasevich

Title: Chief Executive Officer

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Signature:

03/24/2022