Heron Therapeutics : April 11, 2022 Corporate Presentation

April 11, 2022

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: the timing of the commercial launch of ZYNRELEF in Europe; the potential market opportunity for ZYNRELEF in the US and Europe; the potential additional market opportunity for the expanded U.S. label; the timing and results of studies for the further expansion of the U.S. label for ZYNRELEF; the timing and results of studies for the HTX-034 development program; the timing of the FDA's review process and whether the FDA approves the NDA for HTX-019 for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting; the net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise; the net cash guidance for operating activities; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the extent of the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our business; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and we take no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Heron Pipeline

PRECLINICAL

CLINICAL

NDA

APPROVED

Oncology Care SUSTOL® (granisetron) extended-release injection US FDA Approved for CINV Prevention* CINVANTI® (aprepitant) injectable emulsion US FDA Approved for CINV Prevention*

Acute Care

CINV: Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. PONV: postoperative nausea and vomiting. SUSTOL® (granisetron) extended-release injection is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delay ed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. CINVANTI® (aprepitant) injectable emulsion, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI has not been studied for treatment of established nausea and vomiting. ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution is indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy hav e not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures.

ZYNRELEF®

(bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution

US FDA Approved for postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours*

HTX-019 (aprepitant) injectable emulsion

US NDA Submitted for PONV Prevention

NDA submitted November 2021

PDUFA Date is September 2022

HTX-034

Under Investigation for

(bupivacaine/meloxicam/ aprepitant)

Postoperative Pain

HTX-034 and HTX-019 (for PONV) are investigational new drugs and are not approved by the FDA

Successful FDA Interactions Resulted in Expansion of ZYNRELEF Label

• In a little over 2 months from submission, the FDA approved our supplemental NDA to significantly expand ZYNRELEF indications to include foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. - Significantly expands the commercial opportunity to ~7 million procedures - Significantly improves the opportunity for therapeutic substitution

• FDA has agreed to contents of a second supplemental NDA to further expand the indications to orthopedic and soft tissue surgical procedures - Submission targeted for 2H2022 - Expanded broad claim structure designed to cover the full 14 million target procedures

Please see IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION on pages 30 and 31 and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

